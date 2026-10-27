Bengaluru society withholds 66-year-old woman’s FD for 6 years, she gets Rs 3.35 lakh

A Bengaluru Consumer Commission has directed a credit co-operative society to refund Rs 3 lakh to a 66-year-old woman whose fixed deposit matured in October 2020 but remained unpaid despite repeated visits and a legal notice. The commission also ordered the society to pay Rs 25,000 compensation and Rs 10,000 in litigation costs, citing the financial hardship and mental agony caused by the delay.

The III Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Shivarama K and members Rekha Sayannavar and Suma Anilkumar was hearing a complaint filed by the woman Sabitha against the society alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after the society failed to refund her Rs 3 lakh fixed deposit despite its maturity in October 2020 and repeated requests for repayment.

“Despite its maturity date and multiple personal visits and requests of the complainant to opposite party to refund the above said FD amount of accrued interest the opposite party failed to refund the same to the complainant. The conduct of the opposite party not only caused financial hardship but also caused

immense mental agony to the complainant,” the commission said on September 28.

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The complainant had deposited Rs 3 lakh with the society on October 11, 2017, for a three-year term at an interest rate of 9.5 per cent per annum. The deposit matured on October 11, 2020, but she was unable to recover her money despite repeated requests, according to her complaint.

Repeated visits failed to secure repayment

The complainant told the commission that she approached the society on the maturity date to withdraw her deposit but was asked to return after a month. When she visited again in November 2020 seeking the principal and accrued interest, she was allegedly told that more time was needed to process the repayment.

According to her complaint, several subsequent visits and requests also failed to secure the money. She needed the funds for personal and family commitments, but the society did not repay the matured deposit.

The commission examined the fixed deposit receipt, her affidavit and other documents submitted in support of her complaint. It noted that the deposit had matured on October 11, 2020, at an interest rate of 9.5 per cent per annum, but the society had failed to refund the amount despite repeated requests.

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Society did not respond to legal notice

After her efforts to recover the money failed, the complainant issued a legal notice to the society on February 25, 2026. The notice was served, but the society did not reply, the order recorded. She subsequently approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The commission noted that the society had also been served notice of the consumer complaint but remained absent from the proceedings. It did not produce evidence or documents to contest the complaint.

After considering her affidavit and the documents submitted in evidence, the commission found deficiency in service. It observed that the society’s failure to return the matured deposit had caused financial hardship and mental agony to the woman.

The commission partly allowed the complaint and directed the society to refund Rs 3 lakh, with interest at 9.5 per cent per annum from October 11, 2017, until realisation. It also ordered the society to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

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The society has 45 days to comply. If it fails to do so, the additional amount of Rs 35,000 awarded as compensation and litigation costs will carry interest at 9 per cent per annum from September 28, 2026, until realisation.

Takeaway

Keep deposit receipts and repayment requests as evidence. If a matured fixed deposit remains unpaid, you can approach a consumer commission seeking a refund, interest and compensation.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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