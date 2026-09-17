2,500 Bengaluru East PGs operating illegally, Karnataka High Court told

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has informed the Karnataka High Court that 2,500 paying guest (PG) accommodations out of the 5,000 inspected in Bengaluru East are operating illegally—without proper licence, building plan sanction, and fire safety clearances.

Advocate B S Karthikeyan, appearing for the GBA, informed the court that notices are being issued to all the illegal PG accommodation owners. The Authority has also filed caveats before the high court and the jurisdictional civil courts to ensure that PG accommodation owners do not obtain an ex parte interim stay without hearing the GBA, he added.

The areas covered in Bengaluru East are Whitefield, Mahadevapura, KR Puram, Indiranagar, and CV Raman Nagar, a hub for many IT companies and multinational companies.