Most Bengaluru East PGs violate fire safety, trade licence rules, GBA informs Karnataka High Court

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) informed the Karnataka High Court Tuesday that a massive sweep of 1,500 paying guest (PG) accommodations in the Bengaluru East division revealed widespread systemic failures. The authority noted that most facilities flouted building compliance, zoning regulations, fire safety protocols, and food safety standards. GBA added that inspections across the remaining divisions of the city will commence shortly.

Advocate B S Karthikeyan submitted a voluminous two-set report detailing structural and operational failures across the inspected PGs. They listed the following:

Structural deviations: Most PGs were built without a sanctioned plan, or the construction deviated entirely from approved blueprints. Additionally, commercial PG buildings were found running illegally inside strictly residential zones.

Subhuman living conditions: Multiple accommodations failed to meet the minimum requirement of 70 square feet per person, leaving rooms cramped and unfit for human habitation.



Fire and electronic safety deficiencies: Many facilities lacked fire safety equipment, fire department no-objection certificates (NOCs), and functional CCTV cameras.

Unhygienic food and water: In-house kitchens were found operating under unhygienic conditions without FSSAI certification. Several PGs also failed to provide basic safe drinking water or mandatory medical first-aid boxes.

Compromised women’s security: Security infrastructure in women’s PGs was severely lacking, directly endangering the safety of students and working professionals.

Environmental lapses: Most inspected PGs were operating entirely without valid trade licenses and ignored basic solid waste segregation and disposal norms.

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Justice Suraj Govindaraj, after reviewing the report, stated that the services offered by the PGs are essential, especially since many individuals are coming to Bengaluru for work or education. However, he emphasised that these services must not operate in violation of the rules.

Advocates Rajesh Bhat and Pavan G N, representing the petitioners—Paying Guest Accommodation Welfare Association and seven others—requested two weeks to obtain instructions for ensuring compliance with the violations outlined in the inspection report.

The bench in its order said, “Though no indulgence is required to be extended, considering the request made by the counsels, two weeks time is granted for them to obtain instructions and make submission when compliances would be made and file an affidavit by respective owners of PGs, categorically stating the compliance to be made and the time in which it would be made.”

The order added, “If such an affidavit is filed, the court would consider extending the time for such compliance, considering the nature of the affidavit, which is filed by a period of 45 to 60 days. If no compliance is made in that period, then this court would be constrained to direct BWSSB, BESCOM, and GBA to take necessary action.”

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The court scheduled a further hearing for June 22. In February, the court ordered an inspection of PG accommodations to ensure that the owners comply with all guidelines for issuing trade licenses.

Guidelines for issuing trade licence

As per the order dated August 7, 2024, the BBMP chief commissioner issued the following guidelines while issuing a trade licence.

1. The facility must have all entries, exits, and corridors under CCTV surveillance with software and hardware to ensure storage of 90 days of footage of each camera.

2. It must be ensured that, as per occupancy-related building norms, every occupant shall have not less than 70 square feet of space per head. The licence must be issued for a particular number of occupants for the facility under consideration for issuance of the licence.

3. Facilities must have clean and hygienic washroom facilities for the occupants.

4. The facility must have a source of potable drinking water, and the owner/applicant must ensure the availability of 135 LPCD (litres per capita/person per day) of water.

5. If the facility has its own mass kitchen, then it must obtain the FSSAI licence within 3 months of serving a trade licence from BBMP.

6. Availability of at least one security guard with established credentials regarding his or her character 24/7, shall be ensured.

7. It must be ensured that the building has fire safety clearance from the competent authority before granting the trade licence.

8. Display of the helpline numbers of BBMP and police for any emergency must be ensured.

9. Availability of the first aid kit shall be ensured.

10. Facilities must follow solid waste segregation for their waste disposal.

The compliance of the terms and conditions is to be monitored every six months by the Zonal Commissioners, and if any violation is noted, then necessary action against such facilities shall be initiated as per sections 307 and 308 of the BBMP 2020 Act.