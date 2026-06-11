Karnataka High Court relocation: Government eyes Bengaluru Turf Club site for new complex

The Turf Club land is situated in the Central Business District of Bengaluru. (Express/File photo)

The State Government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it is planning to allot the Turf Club land, situated in the Central Business District of Bengaluru, next week for constructing a new high court building.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty said, “We would be having a meeting with the Turf Club”.

The oral statement was made to the High Court during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sharan Desai, seeking a direction to the state government to grant 30 or more acres of land in Bengaluru, for the construction of a new high court building complex.