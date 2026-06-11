Karnataka High Court relocation: Government eyes Bengaluru Turf Club site for new complex

The State Government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it is planning to allot the Turf Club land, situated in the Central Business District of Bengaluru, next week for constructing a new high court building.
Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty said, “We would be having a meeting with the Turf Club”.
The oral statement was made to the High Court during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sharan Desai, seeking a direction to the state government to grant 30 or more acres of land in Bengaluru, for the construction of a new high court building complex.
A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha orally observed that the proposed building should cater to the needs for at least the next 30 to 50 years.
Shetty then stated that existing usage space and future requirements would be considered. He also pointed out that several legal hurdles, such as exempting the area regarding FAR (Floor Area Ratio), which determines how much floor construction can be carried out, are also being thought. He then sought a week or ten days more time to place on record more details.
The bench agreed to it and has posted the matter for hearing on July 13.
On October 26 last year, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who was then the deputy chief minister had said during a ‘Walk With Bengaluru’ citizen outreach event held at Cubbon Park that the state government is exploring the possibility of relocating the high court to a new and larger site.
The petition also seeks a direction to the respondents to provide funds from the departments concerned to complete the proposed high court building.
The present High Court complex is called ‘Attara Kacheri’ and is located inside the lawns of Cubbon Park, opposite Vidhana Soudha, which houses the State Legislature, and the Secretariat.
The Attara Kacheri originally comprised the general and revenue secretariat of the erstwhile Mysore state. It was renamed the High Court of Mysore in 1929. The administrative offices of the state also functioned in the Attara Kacheri till 1956, when they were shifted to Vidhana Soudha.