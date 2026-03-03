Bengaluru land grab: Karnataka HC reserves order on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s plea to quash FIR

The FIR in question was registered by the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force police following directions issued in the PIL before the high court. (Express Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who sought that a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him for allegedly encroaching on public land in Bengaluru be quashed.

Justice M Nagaprasanna reserved the order after hearing both sides. “Order is reserved, interim order subsisting would continue till disposal of the petition,” the bench said. The court had stayed further investigation in the case by way of an interim order.

In the interim order dated January 13, the court had said, “A perusal at the complaint would prima facie indicate no allegations against this petitioner. Without any allegations, the petitioner cannot be drawn into the web of crime, unless the learned Special Public Prosecutor would place on record something to indicate that the petitioner is directly involved in certain acts, on the next date of hearing.” The order, therefore, held that “investigation qua the petitioner shall remain stayed, till the next date of hearing”.