Bengaluru civic body to seal illegal PGs, disconnect power and water

The Greater Bengaluru Authority also told the Karnataka High Court that PG owners were not rectifying the violations identified in notices issued following a survey.

Written by: Mustafa Plumber
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 05:09 PM IST
Bengaluru illegal PGs, illegal PGs in Bengaluru, Bengaluru PG rules, GBA illegal PG action, Greater Bengaluru Authority, Karnataka High Court PG case, PG licence Bengaluru, PG fire safety rules, Bengaluru PG accommodation rules, PG building plan approval, GBA PG survey, Bengaluru paying guest rules, Indian Express news, Bengaluru news, Bengaluru PG newsJustice Suraj Govindaraj told GBA to ensure the notice does not stipulate a vacate period of three to five days, but rather around 15 to 21 days.(AI Generated Image)
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The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Monday told the Karnataka High Court that it will move to seal illegally operating paying guest (PG) accommodations and disconnect their electricity and water supply, after finding that thousands are functioning without required licences, building-plan approvals, and fire-safety clearances.

Advocate B S Karthikeyan, appearing for GBA, said GBA’s chief commissioner will meet the managing director of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Bengaluru police commissioner this week to seek help in taking the proposed action against such illegal PGs.

Karthikeyan also said GBA’s legal cell is drafting a notice, likely to be issued to the PGs and their occupants in 10 days, asking them to vacate the premises within a reasonable period.

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Justice Suraj Govindaraj told GBA to ensure the notice does not stipulate a vacate period of three to five days, but around 15 to 21 days. Justice Govindaraj also made it clear that if PGs comply with the notice requirements, the occupants need not be shifted.

No action on notices

When the court asked whether PG owners were rectifying the violations identified in notices issued following GBA’s survey, Karthikeyan replied, “No, milords, they are not.”

The bench also directed GBA to file caveats before the Karnataka High Court and the jurisdictional civil courts to ensure PG owners do not obtain an ex parte interim stay without hearing GBA. “You file the caveats at the earliest now that they (petitioners) know that you are moving ahead with the proposed action.”

Also Read | Expired curd, bed bug spray: What Bengaluru food safety raid on PGs found

GBA also informed the court that out of the 5,000 PG inspected in Bengaluru East, 2,500 are operating illegally. The areas covered in Bengaluru East are Whitefield, Mahadevapura, K R Puram, Indiranagar, and CV Raman Nagar, a hub for many IT companies and multinational companies.

High court guidelines

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In its order dated September 10, the court issued comprehensive guidelines to be followed to ensure that PG accommodations are housed in legally permitted premises and are maintained in a condition which protects the life, health, safety and dignity of occupants, the safety and lawful interests of neighbouring residents and adjoining property owners and the wider interests of the general public.

The bench said that competent authorities should adopt a continuing, risk-based system of identification, inspection, compliance and enforcement rather than treating licensing as a one-time exercise.

It also suggested setting up a digital database of all PG accommodations in the city. The bench warned that if officers failed to act on violations, they would be personally liable for any untoward incident that may occur.

Also Read | 14 paying guests facilities sealed in Bengaluru East City Corporation limits for violating norms

In February, the high court directed an inspection of PG accommodations to ensure owners followed all guidelines laid down while issuing trade licences.

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The bench is hearing the plea filed by the Paying Guest Owners Association and a few individual PG accommodation owners challenging the notices issued to them.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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