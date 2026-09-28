Bengaluru civic body to seal illegal PGs, disconnect power and water

Justice Suraj Govindaraj told GBA to ensure the notice does not stipulate a vacate period of three to five days, but rather around 15 to 21 days.(AI Generated Image)

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Monday told the Karnataka High Court that it will move to seal illegally operating paying guest (PG) accommodations and disconnect their electricity and water supply, after finding that thousands are functioning without required licences, building-plan approvals, and fire-safety clearances.

Advocate B S Karthikeyan, appearing for GBA, said GBA’s chief commissioner will meet the managing director of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Bengaluru police commissioner this week to seek help in taking the proposed action against such illegal PGs.

Karthikeyan also said GBA’s legal cell is drafting a notice, likely to be issued to the PGs and their occupants in 10 days, asking them to vacate the premises within a reasonable period.