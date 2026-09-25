Bengaluru flyover project: Karnataka High Court issues notice to state over green issues

Bengaluru residents' associations have approached the Karnataka High Court alleging the project would lead to environmental degradation and have a long-term adverse impact on the quality of their lives. (AI-generated image)

The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notices to the Karnataka Government and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) following a petition challenging the proposed 11.62-km elevated flyover connecting SV Road Metro Station to Silk Board Junction.

Residents’ associations have approached the court alleging the project would lead to environmental degradation and have a long-term adverse impact on the quality of their lives.

The elevated flyover would connect South and East Bengaluru, passing through key commercial and residential hubs including Madiwala, Koramangala, Domlur, and Indiranagar, before reaching Old Madras Road.

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Advocate Deepak Bhaskar, appearing for the petitioners, argued that a project of this nature has to necessarily be passed by the Metropolitan Planning Committee, envisaged under Article 243ZE.