Bengaluru court orders ex-Army man to pay Rs 15 lakh to former batchmate in cheque bounce case

Bengaluru court news: A Bengaluru court has convicted a former Army serviceman in a Rs 13 lakh cheque bounce case filed by his ex-batchmate, a retired Indian Army captain, holding that the accused failed to contest the evidence presented during trial.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate P S Santhosh Kumar of the Mayo Hall Court was hearing a complaint filed by retired Army Captain Y Michael against Gopakumar K under Section 138 (dishonour of cheque for insufficiency, etc, of funds in the account) of the Negotiable Instruments Act.
“Considering the oral and documentary evidence adduced by the complainant…I am of the opinion that the accused has failed to rebut the presumptions available in favour of the complainant and the complainant has successfully established his case beyond all reasonable doubts,” the Bengaluru court said on May 2.
The accused allegedly approached the complainant in 2021 seeking financial assistance, following which Michael advanced a total sum of Rs 21 lakh as a hand loan on the basis of personal trust and belief.
The Bengaluru court noted that the parties later executed a hand loan agreement dated May 5, 2023, under which the accused agreed to repay the amount by May 15, 2023.
However, only Rs 8 lakh was repaid through transactions routed from the bank accounts of the accused’s relatives and friends, leaving a balance of Rs 13 lakh unpaid.
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Cheque returned due to ‘funds insufficient’
To clear the outstanding liability, the accused issued a cheque dated June 15, 2024, for Rs 13 lakh drawn on the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Akshayanagar branch in Bengaluru.
The cheque, when presented for encashment through the complainant’s bank, was dishonoured on the same day with the endorsement “Funds Insufficient”, the Bengaluru court noted.
Following the dishonour, the complainant issued a legal notice dated June 21, 2024, demanding payment of the cheque amount.
The notice was served on the accused on June 26, 2024, but he failed to comply with the demand within the stipulated period, prompting the filing of the criminal complaint.
During the trial before the Bengaluru court, Michael examined himself as a witness and produced documentary evidence, including the original cheque, bank endorsement, legal notice, postal records, hand loan agreement and bank account statements.
The magistrate observed that although the accused appeared before the court and denied the allegations, he neither cross-examined the complainant nor led any defence evidence.
The court also recorded that the accused did not dispute that the cheque belonged to his bank account or that the signature appearing on it was his.
Court relies on Supreme Court precedents
Referring to Supreme Court rulings, including Rangappa v Sri Mohan, Bir Singh v Mukesh Kumar and Basalingappa v Mudibasappa, the Bengaluru court reiterated that once the issuance and signature on the cheque are admitted, presumptions under sections 118 (presumptions as to negotiable instruments) and 139 (presumption in favour of holder) of the Negotiable Instruments Act arise in favour of the complainant unless effectively rebutted by the accused.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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