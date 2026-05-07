Bengaluru court orders ex-Army man to pay Rs 15 lakh to former batchmate in cheque bounce case

To clear the outstanding liability, the accused allegedly issued a cheque dated June 15, 2024, for Rs 13 lakh but it was dishonoured on the same day. (AI-generated image)

Bengaluru court news: A Bengaluru court has convicted a former Army serviceman in a Rs 13 lakh cheque bounce case filed by his ex-batchmate, a retired Indian Army captain, holding that the accused failed to contest the evidence presented during trial.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate P S Santhosh Kumar of the Mayo Hall Court was hearing a complaint filed by retired Army Captain Y Michael against Gopakumar K under Section 138 (dishonour of cheque for insufficiency, etc, of funds in the account) of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

“Considering the oral and documentary evidence adduced by the complainant…I am of the opinion that the accused has failed to rebut the presumptions available in favour of the complainant and the complainant has successfully established his case beyond all reasonable doubts,” the Bengaluru court said on May 2.