Bengal SIR: Supreme Court allows judges from Odisha and Jharkhand to clear 50 lakh ‘discrepancy’ cases

Taking note of work remaining in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the Supreme Court Tuesday permitted the deployment of judicial officers from Odisha and Jharkhand to complete the adjudication of claims and objections of voters included in the “logical discrepancy/unmapped category” during the process in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also said the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice can depute Civil Judges if needed.

Advertisement

On February 20, while noting the “trust deficit” between the Bengal Government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), the top court directed the deployment of serving and former district judges to vet claims and objections.

On Tuesday, CJI Kant said that on February 22, he received a communication from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, stating that there are 50 lakh cases with logical discrepancies or unmapped categories to be decided, and that 250 judicial officers are available for duty. The Calcutta High Court Chief Justice also said that even if one officer were to decide 250 matters a day, it would take at least 80 days to complete the process.

“In addition to the judicial officers already assigned the tasks, the Chief Justice of the High Court would be entitled to draw officers from the rank of Civil Judges (Senior Division) and Civil Judges (Junior Division) who have experience of not less than three years,” the bench ordered.

Advertisement

“If the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court is of the opinion that further human resources are required, he is at liberty to approach the Chief Justices of the High Courts of Jharkhand and Orissa to provide serving or retired judicial officers from those states of similar rank,” the bench added.

The apex court asked EC to bear the expenses of their travel, honorarium, etc, and urged the Chief Justice of Jharkhand and Orissa high courts to “sympathetically and urgently consider any request that may be made by the Calcutta HC Chief Justice in this regard.”

Other directions for Bengal SIR

The bench also issued some directions to streamline the nature of work.

The court directed that verification should be carried out with reference to several documents referred to in the EC notification dated October 27, 2025, declaring the commencement of SIR in West Bengal, read along with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) notification dated June 24, 2025. It also refers to the court’s order dated September 8, 2025, which allowed Aadhaar cards to be accepted as proof of identity, and the order dated January 19, 2026, which permitted the submission of the Maadhyamik or Class 10 admit card and pass certificate as valid identity documents.

“All such documents, whether submitted electronically or physically with necessary proof, on or before the cut-off date of February 14, 2026, may be considered.”

The bench said the electoral registration officer or assistant electoral registration officer will be responsible for “satisfying the presiding judicial officer of the documents” referred to by it.

Noting that the last date of publication of the final electoral roll is February 28, 2026, the court also said, “If the verification exercise undertaken in respect of ‘logical discrepancies /unmapped category’ remains incomplete” as on that date, EC “may publish the final list, followed by supplements to the final list. Such supplements shall be published on a continuous basis as soon as the pending exercise is completed”.

Invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142, the court also declared that voters “enlisted in such subsequent supplementary list shall be deemed to have been part of the final list published on February 28, 2026.”