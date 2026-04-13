Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing

CM Mamata Banerjee had earlier approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise in the state. (File photo)

West Bengal SIR Hearing Live: The Supreme Court Monday will hear the petitions challenging special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal and suo motu case involving gherao of judicial officers in Malda district.

A bench of Chief Justice India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Baghchi will hear the matter.

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What happened in the last hearing? In last hearing on April 6, the court questioned the chief secretary of the state over his unavailability, remarking, “Mr Secretary, what is the problem? You do not even entertain the call of the Chief Justice.”

In response, the secretary denied receiving any such communication, stating that no officer from Calcutta had contacted him.

“There was no call made by any officer from Calcutta to my phone. From 2 pm to 4:30 pm I was in flight and till evening no call came to me,” the chief secretary said.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that it would have greatly assisted the Chief Justice and the High Court administration if the Secretary had shared his mobile number and other relevant particulars.

“The phone call in all probability came in the evening after you deboarded your flight from Delhi. It would have been extremely helpful for the CJ and HC administration if you had been kind enough to share your mobile number and other particular,” Justice Bagchi said.

Emphasising the need for accessibility, Justice Bagchi added that the secretary could not place himself in a position where even the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court or its administration could not reach him, and urged him to “lower himself a bit” to remain accessible to the court.