Live Hearing Updates: Supreme Court to hear TMC’s plea against ECI order on vote counting supervisors

A special bench comprising Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi has been constituted to hear TMC's plea.
Supreme Court TMC Plea Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will shortly hear a plea filed by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order dismissing its petition against the deployment of central government and PSU employees as vote counting supervisors and assistants in the West Bengal assembly elections.
A special bench of Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi has been constituted to hear the plea as counting of votes begins on May 4.
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Calcutta HC order: On April 30, Calcutta High Court had rejected TMC’s plea, which had challenged a communication issued by the additional chief electoral officer mandating that at least one among the counting supervisor or counting assistant at each counting table be a central government or central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employee. “It is the prerogative of the office of the Election Commission of India to appoint the counting supervisor and counting assistant either from the State Government or the Central Government. This Court does not find any illegality for appointing counting supervisor and counting assistant from the Central Government/Central PSU employee instead of State Government employee,” the high court had said in its order.
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