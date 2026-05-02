Live Hearing Updates: Supreme Court to hear TMC’s plea against ECI order on vote counting supervisors

A special bench comprising Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi has been constituted to hear TMC's plea.

Supreme Court TMC Plea Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will shortly hear a plea filed by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order dismissing its petition against the deployment of central government and PSU employees as vote counting supervisors and assistants in the West Bengal assembly elections.

A special bench of Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi has been constituted to hear the plea as counting of votes begins on May 4.

Story continues below this ad Calcutta HC order: On April 30, Calcutta High Court had rejected TMC’s plea, which had challenged a communication issued by the additional chief electoral officer mandating that at least one among the counting supervisor or counting assistant at each counting table be a central government or central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employee. “It is the prerogative of the office of the Election Commission of India to appoint the counting supervisor and counting assistant either from the State Government or the Central Government. This Court does not find any illegality for appointing counting supervisor and counting assistant from the Central Government/Central PSU employee instead of State Government employee,” the high court had said in its order. Live Updates May 2, 2026 10:04 AM IST Supreme Court TMC Plea Hearing Live Updates: Calcutta HC order Calcutta HC's Justice Krishna Rao had rejected the plea which had challenged a communication issued by the additional chief electoral officer mandating that at least one among the counting supervisor or counting assistant at each counting table be a central government or central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employee. May 2, 2026 09:59 AM IST Supreme Court TMC Plea Hearing Live Updates: Calcutta HC order Dismissing TMC's challenge to ECI order, the Calcutta HC on April 30 had observed that the ECI has the prerogative to appoint counting staff either from the central or state government, and choosing central personnel for counting proceedings cannot be termed illegal. May 2, 2026 09:57 AM IST Supreme Court TMC Plea Hearing Live Updates: Hearing at 10:30 A special bench of Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi will hear the plea at 10:30am

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