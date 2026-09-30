Bengal bypolls: ISF plea challenging re-assignment of ‘envelope’ symbol dismissed

Calcutta High Court dismissed the Indian Secular Front's (ISF) petition challenging the decision to allot the envelope symbol to the Democratic Trinamool Congress (Express file photo by Partha Paul).

In a setback for the Indian Secular Front (ISF), the Calcutta High Court Wednesday dismissed its plea challenging the allocation of the “envelope” symbol to the Democratic Trinamool Congress.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao dismissed the petition after hearing both sides. The Election Commission assigned the envelope symbol to the newly formed Democratic Trinamool Congress for the upcoming bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

The ISF had challenged the Election Commission’s decision to allot the symbol to DTC and moved the Calcutta High Court.

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During the extensive hearings, the court had also expressed displeasure over the actions of the Election Commission and questioned its decision to allot the symbol to another party.