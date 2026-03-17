Beldanga violence: SC junks Bengal govt plea against HC order refusing stay on NIA probe

Dismissing the state government’s appeal, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the HC order “is quite balanced”.

THE SUPREME Court on Monday declined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court’s February 26, 2026 order refusing to stay the probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the violence which rocked Beldanga in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district in January this year.

Dismissing the state government’s appeal, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the HC order “is quite balanced”.

On January 20, 2026, the Calcutta High Court had asked the NIA to consider whether it should invoke suo motu powers under Section 6(5) of the NIA Act to take over the investigation into the violence and decide whether there were grounds for invoking Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.