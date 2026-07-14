Beed Sarpanch murder: ‘Scoring good marks not grounds for bail’, says court & rejects engineering graduate’s plea

The prosecution had said Chate was seen in videos widely circulated — some parts of which were shot by Chate himself — holding the victim's shirt, laughing, and assaulting the victim.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
3 min readMumbaiJul 14, 2026 08:24 PM IST
Beed sarpanch murder case, santosh deshmukh, beed, maharashtra,On December 9, 2024, Santosh Deshmukh was assaulted and killed after he tried to prevent an extortion bid, allegedly by the accused, from a windmill project in the district. (Express file photo)
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Scoring good marks and educational qualifications cannot be grounds for bail, a special court in Beed said, while rejecting the bail plea of a science graduate who had been arrested for his alleged role in the murder of a sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in 2024.

In his bail plea, the accused, Jayram Chate, had said he was not part of any organised gang or criminal syndicate, as charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act were invoked in the case. Chate’s lawyer submitted his academic records to show that he had scored 78.60 per cent in Class 10 and 64 per cent in Class 12. Chate’s lawyer also said that he had completed a degree in BSc in computer science with a first division, securing 74.77 per cent.

“The educational qualification and scoring good marks can by no stretch of imagination be held as a ground to enlarge the applicant on bail in the background of his criminal antecedents, the statement of eye witnesses to the incident, abducting the deceased near the Toll-plaza and the identification of applicant in Test Identification Parade,” special judge Jayshri Pulate said, in the order passed on July 10. The court said that Chate’s active involvement in the organised crime syndicate with main accused Walmik Karad had prima facie been established.

The prosecution had said Chate was seen in videos widely circulated — some parts of which were shot by Chate himself — holding the victim’s shirt, laughing, and assaulting the victim. The accused’s lawyer raised issues related to his arrest, sanction under MCOCA and whether there were enough grounds to invoke the section against him. The lawyer also said that he was the sole bread earner of his family and had been handling a milk business before his arrest.

Must Read | What is the Beed sarpanch murder case over which Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has resigned?

The court said that at the stage of bail, it does not have to conduct a mini trial. “Brutal murderous assault had been committed by the applicant with co-accused with the intention to create terror in the society. Eventually, the applicant is not entitled for his enlargement on bail,” the court said.

On December 9, 2024, Deshmukh was assaulted and killed after he tried to prevent an extortion bid, allegedly by the accused, from a windmill project in the district.

In December 2025, the court had framed charges against Chate, Karad, who is alleged to have been a close aide of a former Maharashtra minister, and four others.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

 

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