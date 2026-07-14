Beed Sarpanch murder: ‘Scoring good marks not grounds for bail’, says court & rejects engineering graduate’s plea

On December 9, 2024, Santosh Deshmukh was assaulted and killed after he tried to prevent an extortion bid, allegedly by the accused, from a windmill project in the district. (Express file photo)

Scoring good marks and educational qualifications cannot be grounds for bail, a special court in Beed said, while rejecting the bail plea of a science graduate who had been arrested for his alleged role in the murder of a sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in 2024.

In his bail plea, the accused, Jayram Chate, had said he was not part of any organised gang or criminal syndicate, as charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act were invoked in the case. Chate’s lawyer submitted his academic records to show that he had scored 78.60 per cent in Class 10 and 64 per cent in Class 12. Chate’s lawyer also said that he had completed a degree in BSc in computer science with a first division, securing 74.77 per cent.