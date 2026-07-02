Bedridden for one month after Air India flight, elderly patient wins Rs 60,000

The Punjab State Consumer Commission has held Air India liable for deficiency in service after a senior citizen couple faced inconvenience, and the elderly man, travelling post hip replacement surgery, remained bedridden after a 14-hour ordeal in the flight. The commission, therefore, ordered Air India to pay Rs 60,000 in compensation to the couple.

The Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Justice Daya Chaudhary and members Simarjot Kaur and Vishav Kant Garg were hearing their appeal against an earlier order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

“Appellant number 1 (the husband), being a senior citizen with a hip replacement, was forced to sit in a narrow seat for 14 hours, which caused acute spinal pain, swelling in legs, and left him bedridden for one month and due to which he could not attend the family functions for which purpose they had purchased the tickets,” the commission said on June 26.

The dispute arose after Amar Jit Singh Ralla and his wife, Paramjit Kaur Ralla, both senior citizens, claimed that despite booking adjacent seats, 17A and 17B, they were reassigned at the time of boarding. Amar Jit Singh Ralla, who had undergone hip replacement surgery, was shifted to seat 19D with less leg space, while his wife was made to sit separately during the 14-hour journey. The commission accepted that the seat change caused the husband severe physical pain and the wife mental agony, and enhanced the compensation accordingly.

The commission noted that the couple had booked seats 17A and 17B in the Air India flight but were instead allotted seat 19D, which offered less leg space. (Image generated using AI) The commission noted that the couple had booked seats 17A and 17B in the Air India flight but were instead allotted seat 19D, which offered less leg space. (Image generated using AI)

What case was about

According to the complaint, the couple had booked tickets on an Air India flight to attend a family function. They alleged that although they had confirmed seats with more leg room, the airline changed their seats just before boarding.

The complainants sought a refund of the ticket amount of the Air India flight, Rs 50,000 towards medical expenses, compensation for the physical and mental suffering they endured, and litigation costs. They alleged that the airline’s actions amounted to unfair treatment and deficiency in service.

Air India contested the complaint before the district commission, while the travel agency involved in the booking did not appear and was proceeded against ex parte.

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District commission’s order

On July 29, 2025, the district consumer commission partly allowed the complaint. The district commission held that changing the couple’s seat numbers in the Air India flight had caused them mental harassment and directed Air India to pay Rs 40,000 as lump-sum compensation, including litigation expenses.

It further ordered that if the amount was not paid within 45 days, it would carry interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint until realisation.

Why couple approached state commission

Dissatisfied with the compensation, the couple filed an appeal seeking enhancement of the amount. They argued that the district commission had failed to appreciate the extent of the suffering caused by the airline’s actions. Amar Jit Singh Ralla submitted that because of his hip replacement surgery, being forced to travel in a seat with less leg space resulted in acute spinal pain and swelling in his legs, leaving him bedridden for nearly a month. He also could not attend the family function for which the journey had been undertaken.

The couple further contended that Paramjit Kaur Ralla was forced to remain seated away from her husband throughout the Air India flight, causing her mental agony and humiliation. They maintained that the compensation awarded by the district commission was far too low considering the physical pain, emotional distress and expenses incurred in pursuing the case.

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What commission said

After examining the record, the state commission agreed that the compensation awarded by the district commission was inadequate.

The bench noted that the couple had booked seats 17A and 17B in the Air India flight but were instead allotted seat 19D, which offered less leg space.

It observed that Amar Jit Singh Ralla, a senior citizen with a hip replacement, was compelled to sit in the cramped seat for a 14-hour flight, leading to acute spinal pain and swelling in his legs.

The commission also accepted that his wife suffered mental agony after being separated from him during the journey.

The commission observed, “Apparently there was negligence on the part of the opposite party number 1 (Air India Limited) and it was a case of ‘deficiency in service’ on the part of the OP No.1.”

It further held that the complainants had suffered not only litigation expenses but also physical and mental harassment, making enhancement of compensation necessary.

Compensation enhanced to Rs 60,000

Allowing the appeal in part, the commission modified the district commission’s order and enhanced the compensation from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000.

The amount was awarded towards mental agony, harassment, deficiency in service and litigation expenses. The commission also noted that the appeal could not be decided within the statutory period because of the heavy pendency of cases.

Significance

The ruling reinforces that airlines cannot treat confirmed seat allocations, especially those linked to a passenger’s medical needs as a matter of convenience. By holding Air India liable for changing the seats of a senior citizen who had undergone a hip replacement, the Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission recognised that such decisions can have serious health consequences, not just cause inconvenience.

The decision is particularly significant for elderly passengers and those travelling with medical conditions, as it emphasises that airlines are expected to exercise greater care when altering confirmed seating arrangements and can be held accountable if such actions cause avoidable physical or emotional harm.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Punjab helpline:0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.