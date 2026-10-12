‘Bed bug infestation’ affects family during hotel stay, Kerala man wins Rs 60,000 payout

A Kerala consumer commission has directed a Trivandrum-based hotel to pay Rs 30,000 to a guest following an alleged case of severe bed bug infestation. It held that the failure to maintain proper hygiene and safety standards amounted to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.

A bench of president K Krishna and member K G Beena of the Kasaragod District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also ordered Rs 10,000 for medical expenses, Rs 15,000 for mental agony, and Rs 5,000 for litigation costs.

“All other contentions raised by the opposite party (hotel) in the argument note and version are only for the sake of the case and will not succeed. Failing to provide a clean, mosquito-free hotel room with basic amenity constitutes deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act,” the September 28 order reads.

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The order highlighted that the complainant had to spend an amount on treatment due to the deficiency in service on the part of the hotel, and hence he is entitled to relief in this case.

Bed bug complaint in hotel

The complainant, a retired teacher, booked an air-conditioned four-bed room at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on August 26, 2024, for Rs 3,500 to attend a marriage function and visit a temple with his family. The room was booked in his daughter’s name, and the family checked out the following morning.

He alleged that family members woke up with insect bites and rashes after sleeping in the room. His daughter developed swollen, itchy red marks and consulted a doctor on August 27, 2024. According to the complaint, the doctor attributed the bites to bed bugs and prescribed medicines, tests, and lotion.

The complainant alleged that the hotel staff dismissed the initial complaint as mosquito bites and neither provided an alternative room nor addressed the hygiene concerns. He sought Rs 3.5 lakh in compensation and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs.

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However, the hotel denied the allegations, claimed that it maintained proper cleanliness, and argued that the complaint was not maintainable because the room had been booked and paid for by the daughter. Her father, however, submitted a power of attorney authorising him to pursue the case on her behalf.

Medical records support claims: Order

The commission observed that the medical records, laboratory bills and other documents produced by the complainant supported his allegation that his daughter suffered bed bug bites during the hotel stay. It held that the evidence showed the complaint was genuine and not an attempt to extract money from the hotel.

“The complainant has produced evidence for the treatment laboratory bill of Anadiyil Hospital, which is sufficient to prove the bug bites and other difficulties undergone by the complainant at the the opposite party’s hotel,” it stated.

The commission noted that the hotel reception staff failed to offer a remedy or provide an alternative room after the complaint was raised. It held that the failure to maintain proper hygiene and safety standards amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.

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Rejecting the hotel’s objection that the complainant’s daughter had booked and paid for the room, the commission accepted that she had authorised her father to pursue the case through a power of attorney. It also rejected the hotel’s objection to territorial jurisdiction.

Takeaway

The judgment underscored that hotels must maintain basic hygiene and safety standards and respond promptly to complaints about pest infestations. It also highlights that failure to provide a clean room or an alternative accommodation can amount to a deficiency in service, warranting compensation and reimbursement of medical expenses.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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