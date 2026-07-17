‘Because she is poor?’: Supreme Court raps hospitals for refusing to admit girl who was raped

On April 24, the court directed the setting up of an SIT after the father accused local police of insensitivity.

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up two private hospitals for alleged negligence in ensuring timely medical care to a four-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad earlier this year.

The comments came from a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench is monitoring the investigation after the girl’s father, a daily wager, sought a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the CBI.

During the hearing on Friday, the Chief Justice of India said the hospitals must give the girl’s family compensation on their own without waiting for court orders and cautioned that the court will be forced to impose a penalty if they don’t do so. “If you do (it) voluntarily, it will look good,” he said.