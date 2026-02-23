‘Be careful 100 times’: CJI Surya Kant rebukes lawyer for comparing Ambani-Adani case listings to NJAC petition delay

The lawyer said the Supreme Court Registry had not scrutinised his petition regarding the National Judicial Appointments Commission (File photo).

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant Monday reprimanded a lawyer who contended that his petition regarding judicial appointments was not even being registered, while those of Ambani and Adani were being listed and heard.

The CJI warned the counsel, Mathews J Nedumpara, “Be careful 100 times when you speak in my court.”

During the mentioning hours, when matters requiring urgent hearing are brought to the notice of the CJI, Nedumpara submitted before the bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, that the SC Registry had not scrutinised his petition regarding the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC).

The NJAC was a proposed body introduced by the 99th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2014, designed to replace the Collegium system for appointing and transferring judges to the Supreme Court and high courts.