‘Begging for grace’: Bar council writes to CJI after Andhra Pradesh High Court judge orders 24-hour police custody for lawyer

Andhra Pradesh High Court judge news: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant seeking urgent intervention regarding the reported conduct of Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court, in directing a young lawyer to judicial custody for 24 hours.

The letter by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra sought action against the judge, including withdrawal of judicial work from the judge pending review and his transfer to some other high court. CJI Surya Kant is learnt to have sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice.

“Appropriate administrative action may kindly be considered, including withdrawal of judicial work from the learned Judge pending review, his immediate transfer to some far-off High Court, and his nomination for appropriate judicial training/orientation on court management, judicial temperament, BarBench relations, and proportional exercise of contempt/judicial authority,” the BCI letter written by Mishra stated.

Viral video

A video of the hearing doing the rounds on social media shows the advocate apologising and ‘begging for grace’ with folded hands before the Andhra Pradesh High Court judge. The judge said that the counsel behaved “indolently” and directed the police to take him into custody.

Referring to the video, BCI stated that the incident raises grave questions of judicial temperament, proportionality, fairness, and the dignity of the bar.

“With utmost respect to the majesty of the Court, such a course, if correctly reflected in the video and the order, raises grave questions of judicial temperament, proportionality, fairness, and the dignity of the Bar,” the BCI letter dated May 6 read.

It was stated that sending a young lawyer to judicial custody for 24 hours, prima facie, was grossly inappropriate and deeply damaging to the confidence of the bar in the institution.

Story continues below this ad

“It is most humbly submitted that incidents of this nature have a chilling effect upon young members of the Bar. They create fear in the minds. The dignity of the Court is not enhanced when a lawyer is made to beg for grace in open Court and is still sent to custody for a procedural lapse,” the letter read.

The letter further reads that the representation is made to preserve the dignity, moral authority and public confidence of the judiciary.