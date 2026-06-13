Battery failed within months, electric scooter owner wins free battery replacement worth Rs 55,000 despite expired warranty

The consumer body concluded that there is nothing on record to disbelieve the version put forth by the complainant. (AI-generated image)

A man who bought an electric scooter to save on fuel costs ended up grappling with recurring battery defects that surfaced within six months of purchase. Holding the manufacturer and dealer guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, the district consumer commission of Amritsar ordered free replacement of the defective batteries, worth about Rs 55,000, even though the warranty period had expired.

President Charanjit Singh, Nidhi Verma (Member) and V P S Saini (Member) were hearing a complaint filed by one Sunil Kumar Gupta, who had purchased an Okinawa Praise electric scooter for Rs 71,460 in November 2018.

“The conduct of opposite party No.2 in continuously assuring the complainant regarding rectification and thereafter refusing replacement on the ground of expiry of warranty amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. Any consumer would like to purchase a brand new product just to avoid any unnecessary hardship and inconvenience, so that the said product may work properly at least for a minimum period of two to three years,” the June 11 order read.