‘Barbarity dripping down from evidence’: Madhya Pradesh High Court upholds death penalty for rape, murder of 5-year-old girl

'Rarest Of Rare' Case: The Madhya Pradesh High Court was hearing an appeal filed by a man challenging the death penalty awarded by trial court for rape and murder of five-year-old girl.

google-preferred-btn
Barbarity Madhya Pradesh High Court Rape murder girl childThe Madhya Pradesh High Court found that the victim went missing in September 2024 and later her dead body was recovered from the flat of the accused. (Images is enhance using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court upheld death penalty in Sexual Assault Case: Observing that the barbarity of the act was “dripping down from every ounce of evidence”, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has confirmed the death penalty given to a man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting and killing a five-year-old girl in a “rare of the rarest” case.

A bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Ramkumar Choubey was acting on the convict’s appeal against the capital punishment verdict by the trial court under the different provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice Vivek Agarwal and Ramkumar Choubey Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Vivek Agarwal and Ramkumar Choubey observed that the accused has committed a “heinous crime” of sexually assaulting and killing a child, suggesting a “barbarous act of lusty mind”. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“It is evident that after committing sexual assault, when the breathing of the girl-child was muted, the appellant/accused had put her dead body in a plastic tank…This shows that a barbarity of act is dripping down from every ounce of evidence,” the order held.

Findings

  • The crime does not find a place in modern penology, and the fundamental concept of penology in India is reformative.
  • The existence of the death penalty in penal provisions is regulated by the legal proposition that capital punishment can only be awarded in the rarest of rare cases, and a sentence imposed should not violate Article 21 of the Constitution.
  • The prosecution has successfully established the involvement of the accused in the crime beyond any doubt with forensic analysis and a DNA test on all the seized articles.
  • There was no “plausible explanation” for the discovery of the victim’s body in the accused’s flat.
  • The accused has committed a heinous crime with aminor, and the whole act suggests a “barbarous act of lusty mind”.
  • The accused has criminal antecedents and has five other cases registered against him, and was previously convicted for the offence punishable under the IPC.
Also Read | Capital punishment highest in murder cases, sexual violence next: Death penalty lawyer Shreya Rastogi
  • The case examined from both the offender’s and the offence’s point of view leads to a conclusion that this is a case which must fall in the “rarest of rare category”.
  • The sovereign objective of sentencing remains the assurance that crime meets its just end, satisfying the cry for justice of both the victim and the collective conscience of society.
  • The courts must engage in a delicate balancing act, weighing the totality of circumstances.
  • There is no reason to deviate from the well-reasoned findings given by the trial court in imposing the death penalty on the accused.

Background

  • The girl went missing on September 24, 2024, following which the parents first tried to search for their daughter in the locality and then lodged a missing-person report with the police.
  • Subsequently, the dead body of the victim was recovered on September 26, 2024, from the flat where the accused resided, along with his mother and sister.
Also Read | Rape, murder of 5-year-old: HC sets aside death penalty, sends case back to trial court
  • The victim was found in a white plastic tank kept in the bathroom of that flat, along with some blood stained clothes-articles.
  • It came to record that the minor was subjected to sexual assault and died due to injuries in the pelvic region.

Arguments

  • Senior advocate Sanjay K Agrawal, representing the accused, argued that the offence might have been done by someone else as his client was not the owner of the flat from where the victim’s dead body was recovered.
  • Agrawal requested the reversal of capital punishment to a lesser one, poiting that that his client belongs to the labour class and is a married person with a wife and children.
  • He further emphasised that capital punishment will certainly ruin the lives of his family members too and argued that they may be treated as mitigating circumstances in favour of the accused.
  • Public prosecutor Nitin Gupta, on the contrary, argued that, looking to the nature of the crime committed in a “barbarous manner”, age of the victim, injuries caused by the accused and robust evidence available against him, the case falls under the “rarest of rare” category.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Revanth Reddy government has the BRS cornered over at least four cases. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)
One battle after another: How Revanth Reddy govt has BRS pinned down in Telangana
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Revanth Reddy government has the BRS cornered over at least four cases. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)
One battle after another: How Revanth Reddy govt has BRS pinned down in Telangana
jeffrey d sachs on United States tariffs
The Jeffrey Sachs interview: ‘United States not be-all and end-all for India’
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
5 Disgusting Facts about Lizards: While lizards play an important role in our ecosystems by keeping insect populations in check, there's no denying they can be downright unsettling
7 animals that live in your house rent-free
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
Microsoft Paint now lets users generate colouring pages with simple prompts
Beyond AI image generation, Paint is also gaining a more practical improvement. A new fill tolerance slider gives users finer control over how the Fill tool works. (Image: Microsoft)
7 animals that live in your house rent-free
5 Disgusting Facts about Lizards: While lizards play an important role in our ecosystems by keeping insect populations in check, there's no denying they can be downright unsettling
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company
Cake, fruits, plenty of love: Man’s sweet ‘birthday party’ for baby elephant in Assam goes viral; watch
baby elephant momo's birthday in Assam
'They will wipe us out': Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work
Godfather of AI
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement