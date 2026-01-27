‘Barbarity dripping down from evidence’: Madhya Pradesh High Court upholds death penalty for rape, murder of 5-year-old girl
'Rarest Of Rare' Case: The Madhya Pradesh High Court was hearing an appeal filed by a man challenging the death penalty awarded by trial court for rape and murder of five-year-old girl.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court found that the victim went missing in September 2024 and later her dead body was recovered from the flat of the accused. (Images is enhance using AI)
Madhya Pradesh High Court upheld death penalty in Sexual Assault Case: Observing that the barbarity of the act was “dripping down from every ounce of evidence”, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has confirmed the death penalty given to a man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting and killing a five-year-old girl in a “rare of the rarest” case.
A bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Ramkumar Choubey was acting on the convict’s appeal against the capital punishment verdict by the trial court under the different provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Justice Vivek Agarwal and Ramkumar Choubey observed that the accused has committed a “heinous crime” of sexually assaulting and killing a child, suggesting a “barbarous act of lusty mind”. (Image is enhanced using AI)
“It is evident that after committing sexual assault, when the breathing of the girl-child was muted, the appellant/accused had put her dead body in a plastic tank…This shows that a barbarity of act is dripping down from every ounce of evidence,” the order held.
Findings
The crime does not find a place in modern penology, and the fundamental concept of penology in India is reformative.
The existence of the death penalty in penal provisions is regulated by the legal proposition that capital punishment can only be awarded in the rarest of rare cases, and a sentence imposed should not violate Article 21 of the Constitution.
The prosecution has successfully established the involvement of the accused in the crime beyond any doubt with forensic analysis and a DNA test on all the seized articles.
There was no “plausible explanation” for the discovery of the victim’s body in the accused’s flat.
The accused has committed a heinous crime with aminor, and the whole act suggests a “barbarous act of lusty mind”.
The accused has criminal antecedents and has five other cases registered against him, and was previously convicted for the offence punishable under the IPC.
The victim was found in a white plastic tank kept in the bathroom of that flat, along with some blood stained clothes-articles.
It came to record that the minor was subjected to sexual assault and died due to injuries in the pelvic region.
Arguments
Senior advocate Sanjay K Agrawal, representing the accused, argued that the offence might have been done by someone else as his client was not the owner of the flat from where the victim’s dead body was recovered.
Agrawal requested the reversal of capital punishment to a lesser one, poiting that that his client belongs to the labour class and is a married person with a wife and children.
He further emphasised that capital punishment will certainly ruin the lives of his family members too and argued that they may be treated as mitigating circumstances in favour of the accused.
Public prosecutor Nitin Gupta, on the contrary, argued that, looking to the nature of the crime committed in a “barbarous manner”, age of the victim, injuries caused by the accused and robust evidence available against him, the case falls under the “rarest of rare” category.
