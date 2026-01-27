‘Barbarity dripping down from evidence’: Madhya Pradesh High Court upholds death penalty for rape, murder of 5-year-old girl

The Madhya Pradesh High Court found that the victim went missing in September 2024 and later her dead body was recovered from the flat of the accused. (Images is enhance using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court upheld death penalty in Sexual Assault Case: Observing that the barbarity of the act was “dripping down from every ounce of evidence”, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has confirmed the death penalty given to a man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting and killing a five-year-old girl in a “rare of the rarest” case.

A bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Ramkumar Choubey was acting on the convict’s appeal against the capital punishment verdict by the trial court under the different provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.