Bar Council of India halts enrolment for NALSAR graduates over CJI Surya Kant boycott call

BCI directs state bar councils not to enrol NALSAR’s 2026 law graduates as advocates until further notice amid a campaign against CJI Surya Kant (File photo).

The Bar Council of India (BCI) Thursday directed all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 graduate from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad, as an advocate until further notice.

The apex regulatory body for the legal profession has also sought details regarding those who were allegedly “principally instrumental” in a campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s proposed participation in the university’s upcoming convocation.

The controversy stems from a campaign started by around 450 out of NALSAR’s 1,400 students against inviting CJI Surya Kant to the convocation. The protest follows oral remarks made by the CJI last month while hearing a petition alleging police excesses during the NEET protests in Delhi, where he reportedly remarked, “Please don’t waste our time. We don’t have time to watch these videos.”