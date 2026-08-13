Bar Council of India halts enrolment for NALSAR graduates over CJI Surya Kant boycott call

The Bar Council of India (BCI) Thursday directed all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 graduate from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad, as an advocate until further notice.
The apex regulatory body for the legal profession has also sought details regarding those who were allegedly “principally instrumental” in a campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s proposed participation in the university’s upcoming convocation.
The controversy stems from a campaign started by around 450 out of NALSAR’s 1,400 students against inviting CJI Surya Kant to the convocation. The protest follows oral remarks made by the CJI last month while hearing a petition alleging police excesses during the NEET protests in Delhi, where he reportedly remarked, “Please don’t waste our time. We don’t have time to watch these videos.”
In a communication addressed to the NALSAR vice-chancellor and all the secretaries of state bar councils, the BCI said it had taken note of reports and material in the public domain concerning “an organised campaign” at the university regarding the CJI’s proposed participation in the convocation. It directed the university to submit a factual report within three days.
“A student of Law, having no regard or respect for the highest Judicial Office of the country, is not expected to be a responsible or sensible Advocate, Teacher or a Judge. Such persons shall always be a liability on the profession,” the BCI communication stated.
The communication further alleged that “groupism and dirty politics” among some members of the academic staff played an active role in “misleading, instigating and misguiding the students”.
Referring to professional ethics, the BCI said advocates are expected to conduct themselves in a dignified manner and maintain a respectful attitude towards courts.
The BCI noted a “material distinction between legitimate expression and conduct which involves organised intimidation, coercion, personal vilification, disruption, obstruction or an organised call for boycott directed against a constitutional functionary or an institutional programme”.
The BCI has instructed the NALSAR management to submit a report including copies of all representations and communications submitted regarding the CJI’s participation. It also asked the university to identify those who were principally involved in initiating, drafting, circulating, coordinating, or mobilising the campaign; communicating with the media; administering online groups used for coordination; or issuing calls for boycott, obstruction, or disruption.
The BCI stated that it is not yet disqualifying any graduate under Section 24A of the Advocates Act. However, it cautioned that enrolling those whose conduct remains under active examination could “create a fait accompli and render the examination ineffective”.
The communication adds that any names communicated by the BCI to state bar councils should be treated confidentially, since such communication “does not itself constitute any conclusive finding of misconduct or disqualification”.
The final decision in the matter will be taken on August 19 after the vice-chancellor’s report is received.