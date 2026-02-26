‘Banks must show empathy’: Rajasthan High Court overrules SBI to stop transfer of officer who suffered twin brain strokes

The Rajasthan High Court sets aside transfer of SBI officer who suffered twin brain strokes. (Image generated using AI)

The Rajasthan High Court recently set aside a single judge’s order and directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to post an officer suffering from severe medical ailments within one of its Jaipur networks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma emphasised that banks must adopt a “pragmatic approach” and show “empathy” toward employees with debilitating health conditions.

The bench was dealing with a plea of an Official Language Officer (OLO) challenging a single judge’s order that vacated a previously granted interim stay.

While in the normal course, this court would have been very slow in interfering with transfer orders, the bench noted. (Image enhanced using AI) While in the normal course, this court would have been very slow in interfering with transfer orders, the bench noted. (Image enhanced using AI)

“State functions as a welfare state, and the banks are required to have a pragmatic approach towards their employees, and empathy is required to be shown at their level, especially in circumstances where a person has been in service for a while and suffers froma medical ailment which has resulted in damage to their body,” the court observed.