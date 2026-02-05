Bankruptcy code being misused by firms facing insolvency, govt tells apex court

“Unfortunately, IBC platform is nowadays being misused like anything. You get all the assets undervalued then you indulge in a kind of auction, which is also completely a pre-planned game. Somebody from the family or close friends comes and buys it,” said the CJI

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 05:57 AM IST
Bankruptcy code being misused by firms facing insolvency, govt tells apex courtSolicitor General Tushar Mehta conveyed this to a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it is “seriously considering” looking at the alleged misuse of proceedings under The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, by companies facing insolvency.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta conveyed this to a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant while it was hearing a petition for probe into the alleged bank frauds involving Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG).

Appearing for petitioner E A S Sarma, Advocate Prashant Bhushan told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, that a group company, which had dues of over Rs 47,000 crore, was sold for a mere Rs 455 crore “to the brother’s company.”

The CJI then said, “Unfortunately, IBC platform is nowadays being misused like anything. You get all the assets undervalued then you indulge in a kind of auction, which is also completely a pre-planned game. Somebody from the family or close friends comes and buys it.”

Mehta said, “The government of India is also seriously considering this issue in IBC. I am a part of the discussion so I cannot say much but it is under very serious consideration.”

The CJI pointed out that such matters are coming to the court everyday.

The SG said that “the haircut is phenomenal”. Haircut in IBC proceedings refers to the difference the creditors have to give up from their claim in the event of the company being unable to repay it.

Story continues below this ad

Bhushan said, “The bankruptcy is declared by the very company which is facing bankruptcy.”

The CJI said that it is not just a voluntary declaration. “Then your own people evaluate you and that evaluation is not even 1-10% of the actual market value,” the CJI added.

He also expressed doubts on the role of resolution professionals, saying, “I am observing every day, their conduct is also not overboard.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Lok Sabha proceedings
PM Modi's Lok Sabha address that wasn't: How dramatic scenes unfolded
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi seeks Personality Rights: What it means and why Bollywood celebrities are heading to court
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union budget,
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Lok Sabha proceedings
PM Modi's Lok Sabha address that wasn't: How dramatic scenes unfolded
Anand Teltumbde said the decision was difficult to understand as his book, The Cell and the Soul: A Prison Memoir, had already been published and discussed at public forums (Express file photo)
Anand Teltumbde book talk dropped from Kala Ghoda Festival after backlash
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi seeks Personality Rights: What it means and why Bollywood celebrities are heading to court
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Union budget,
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Ashmit Patel
Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: 'I never forget that fall last January'
Edge AI pre-summit event
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
IND vs SA
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT prompts are a game changer
With ChatGPT, you can use targeted prompts to get personalised feedback and strategies to get your dream job faster. (Image for representation: Freepik)
Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: 'I never forget that fall last January'
Ashmit Patel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement