Traditional religious practices may be restored at Banke Bihari but by ensuring there is no malpractice: SC on temple timing

Traditional religious practices may be restored at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan but by ensuring that there is no malpractice in the name of donation, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

It also said that the state of Uttar Pradesh should come forward to improve infrastructural facilities in and around the temple campus, including widening of roads and regulating commercial activities.

Hearing pleas against the extension of the temple visit timing by the SC-appointed High-Powered Committee, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, presiding over a two-judge-bench, remarked orally that “extending of time may not be in true sense crowd management.”

The CJI further said that “traditional religious practices may be restored but by ensuring that, under those traditional ritual practices, there is no malpractice of taking (anything) in the name of donation or any hefty amount.”

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, asked the Committee headed by former Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Ashok Kumar to include four nominees of the Goswamis, the traditional caretakers of the temple, as members.

The CJI also spoke against encouraging VIP culture saying “there should not be any privileged class.”

Pointing out that things like garland etc are thrown around inside the temple, CJI Kant said there is also a need for developing better civic sense.

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“With a view to ensure that the suggestions with respect to allowing the traditional religious practices to the extent possible, without any exploitation of visitors and other day to day rituals, we have recommended that among the two groups of Goswamis: Namely, from Shayan Bhog, Rajat Goswami and Shailendra Goswami; and from Raj Bhog sect, Gopesh Goswami and Himanshu Goswami should be nominated to the committee,” it said.

The SC asked the four to jointly give suggestions for restoration of traditional religious practices including on temple timings, and other improvements in the day-to-day functioning of the temple.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, who appeared for the Goswamis, said that the committee had changed the temple timings, adding that this goes against the religious practices, including waking the deity and feeding, which have been going on for many years. He contended that the rituals are deeply embedded in temple tradition and should not be tweaked for administrative convenience.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Committee, said the timings were changed keeping in mind the huge crowd, adding the panel will abide by the directions of the court.

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He also urged the bench to observe that the state would be free to carry out a study for a masterplan to develop the area.

Agreeing to this, the court said in the order, “It seems to us that for holistic development of the entire area, the state of Uttar Pradesh should also come forward for improvement of infrastructural facilities in and around the temple campus. These facilities may necessarily require acquisition of land for the purpose of widening the road, regulating commercial activities in and around the temple and to provide basic amenities to the pilgrims including Dharamshala, hospital, rest rooms, drinking water facilities, etc.”

It said, “We, therefore, impress upon the Committee and the state government to prepare a report and submit it before us for consideration on next date.”

The CJI remarked that “crowd management at the temple can’t happen with conventional ideas” and that some modern technology will have to be deployed which will ensure that the devotees enter only in batches. “If all of them reach together, it will be absolutely impossible,” the CJI said.

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Justice Bagchi said the Tirupati temple “has a spatial advantage” whereas the Banke Bihari temple is small. “Look at the roads leading to this temple; these are absolute narrow alleyways. Even if there are 200 people, it will be chockablock,” he said.

The CJI said the congestion will remain till the roads are widened and commercial activities are shifted.

Nataraj said that a master plan for the area is in the contemplation stage.