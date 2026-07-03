Bank wrongly marks customer ‘deceased’, ordered to pay Rs 50,000 compensation

A district consumer commission in Tamil Nadu has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to restore a customer’s internet banking services, issue fresh banking documents and pay Rs 50,000 after finding that the bank wrongly marked his Customer Information File (CIF) as “deceased” and failed to rectify the error for over a year.

President P Ganeshram and members R Ramola and N Lakshmanan found the bank guilty of deficiency in service and directed to pay compensation to the complainant.

“It is evident that due to the negligence of the opposite party, the complainant’s CIF number was not only updated incorrectly but the issue has also not been rectified by opposite party till date. The complainant has proved the deficiency of service committed by the opposite party with sufficient material evidence,” the order dated July 2 read.