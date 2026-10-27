Bank overcharges man Rs 16 lakh, Bengaluru court orders refund, Rs 3 lakh compensation

A Bengaluru court has ordered a private sector bank to refund 16.42 lakh to a 65-year-old borrower after finding errors in its loan calculations. The court also directed the bank to pay Rs 3 lakh in compensation. The civil suit, filed in June 2017, took over nine years to conclude, while the underlying dispute over loan recovery and the auction of the borrower’s property dates back to 2009.

Bengaluru LXIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge I P Naik was hearing a suit filed by P Mallikarjuna Chetty, who alleged that City Union Bank had wrongly calculated interest and collected Rs 16.42 lakh in excess while recovering overdraft dues. He sought a refund of the excess amount with interest at 15.25 per cent per annum, along with Rs 3 lakh in compensation for alleged deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

“The defendant bank committed mistake while calculating the account…The plaintiff has successfully proved access amount of Rs 16,42,400 wrongly calculated and collected by the defendant Bank. The defendant Bank is bound to refund said amount. The plaintiff is entitled for compensation of Rs 3,00,000 from defendant Bank due their deficiency in service,” the court said on October 9.

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Chetty disputed the bank’s calculation of dues arising from overdraft facilities and challenged the auction of his mortgaged property. He pursued remedies before debt recovery authorities and the Karnataka High Court before approaching the civil court.

Borrower disputed interest calculations

Chetty ran a business dealing in old newspapers, machinery parts and scrap under the name Ramaiah Chetty & Sons. He alleged that the bank had incorrectly calculated his outstanding dues and included liabilities associated with his son’s separate business, Balaji Collections.

He questioned interest rates of 14.25 per cent, 15.25 per cent and 16 per cent applied to the overdraft facilities. He also disputed the method of compounding interest and argued that the bank had not provided adequate documentation supporting its calculations.

The dispute had earlier escalated over a mortgaged property in Chittoor town of Andhra Pradesh. According to the judgment, the bank issued a possession notice on July 9, 2009, demanding Rs 21.57 lakh. The property was subsequently sold at auction for Rs 75.01 lakh.

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Chetty challenged the recovery proceedings before the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru and the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal in Chennai before approaching the Karnataka High Court.

The civil court recorded that Chetty deposited Rs 38.84 lakh through four demand drafts in August 2012 during the proceedings. It also noted that the high court subsequently set aside the auction sale in January 2013 and permitted the bank to resume proceedings from the stage of the legal demand notice. Chetty later disputed the bank’s calculations and sought a refund of the excess amount he claimed to have paid.

The bank denied wrongdoing, maintaining that it had initiated recovery proceedings in accordance with the law. It argued that the suit was not maintainable because Chetty had already approached debt recovery authorities and that the claim was barred by limitation.

Bank official admitted gaps in documentation

During the trial, the bank’s assistant manager admitted that he had not examined the sanction letter for the overdraft facility or the consent letter relating to the property. He also acknowledged that some account statements had been prepared manually and that the bank would need to verify whether certain statements had been generated through its accounting software.

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The court noted that neither party had produced the relevant loan agreement or sanction documents. It also recorded that the bank’s witness had not disputed the calculations presented by Chetty in the relevant portions of his plaint.

After examining the statements and payments, the court concluded that the bank had collected Rs 16.42 lakh in excess because of errors in its calculations. However, it rejected Chetty’s separate contention that the bank could not charge interest during the litigation period. The court observed that the money involved was public money and declined to grant a blanket exemption from interest.

Court awards Rs 3 lakh compensation

Chetty sought Rs 3 lakh in compensation, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices. The court considered the account calculations, manually prepared statements and the history of proceedings concerning the property before awarding compensation.

The bank argued that the suit was time-barred. However, the court noted that Chetty’s earlier complaint before a consumer forum had been dismissed on February 5, 2016, for lack of jurisdiction.

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It held that the time spent pursuing that complaint could be excluded when calculating limitation because Chetty had approached the earlier forum without a deliberate intention to misuse the legal process. The court consequently rejected the bank’s limitation objection.

The suit was decreed with costs. The bank was directed to refund Rs 16.42 lakh with interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing the suit until realisation and pay Rs 3 lakh in compensation within 30 days of the October 9 judgment.