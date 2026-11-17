For most people, completing a bank’s verification process is a routine exercise. But for persons with disabilities, the prompts designed around visual authentication can become an obstacle. Especially now that most service apps mandate face authentication for customers, it raises a fundamental question for those who cannot see or suffer from visual disabilities. The issue of digital accessibility for persons with disabilities has now turned into a court battle, with a plea being filed in the Supreme Court of India by disability rights lawyer Amar Jain.

Jain, a visually impaired lawyer, approached the Supreme Court alleging that banks, government agencies and other service providers continue to use inaccessible digital verification systems, more than a year after the court had directed the authorities to make digital verification accessible for persons with disabilities. In a fresh application, he has sought directions to ensure effective implementation of the court’s April 30, 2025 judgment in Pragya Prasun and ors v Union of India and ors and Aman Jain v Union of India and ors.

Jain was represented by advocates Rahul Bajaj, Ila Shikhar Sheel, Utsav Suri, and Shikhar Sheel.

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The practical difficulties in accessing the existing digital verification process are further borne out by Jain’s own experience in applying for a credit card in October 2026. He initiated the Video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) on October 1. In the first session, a technical audio failure left him unable to hear the bank’s representative, and the session was disconnected. In a later session, he was asked to position himself before the camera and tilt his head in different directions. No accessible means was offered to let him confirm that he was correctly positioned. The application was then declined, and the rejection communicated to him at the time attributed the decision to credit-bureau-related reasons.

Jain alleged that no effective mechanism monitors complaints to ensure accessible alternatives are available in practice. He also flagged concerns about Aadhaar-based facial authentication, the lack of digital accessibility across government platforms, and gaps in redressal.

Jain sought directions to the authorities to disclose the steps taken to implement the judgment and put in place a mechanism to monitor compliance by regulated entities.

Further, he asked that the respondent authorities be directed to kindly place on record the steps taken by them towards implementation of the directions issued by the court, including the measures adopted to ensure accessibility of digital KYC/e KYC and other digital platforms and services for persons with disabilities.

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Jain also sought direction to MeitY to clarify as to how it proposes to resolve complaints for digital accessibility in compliance with the direction of the Judgment dated April 2025 for apps, websites and software which are currently not regulated by any ministry or domain regulator.

Jain, in another application, also warns against a situation where persons suffering from vision and facial disfigurement would be deprived of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply and subsidy with effect from October 1. Starting October 1, domestic LPG customers must complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) to book gas refills at the subsidised, government-regulated price. Customers who haven’t completed this authentication wouldn’t be able to book subsidised refills, a September 19 press release by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

The urgency has led to the Supreme Court issuing notice to the centre and other respondents, seeking their responses by December 16.

👇 INTERACTIVE: TAP A WORD TO OPEN IT From 1 October, subsidised LPG refills need Aadhaar authentication. 27.43 crore consumers (89.9%) are done. Press release (PIB) ▾ Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas Biometric Aadhaar Authentication Mandatory for Subsidised Domestic LPG Refills from 1 October 2026 27.43 crore consumers (89.9 per cent) have already completed authentication and need not do anything further Authentication can be completed at the time of delivery, at the distributor’s showroom, or on OMC mobile apps प्रविष्टि तिथि: 19 SEP 2026 7:42PM by PIB Delhi From 1 October 2026, domestic LPG consumers will need to have completed Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) to book refills at the regulated Retail Selling Price (RSP) with applicable subsidy. BAA ensures that subsidised LPG reaches only genuine and deserving households. Linking each connection to the Aadhaar-authenticated consumer helps prevent diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use, removes duplicate and ineligible connections, and makes subsidy delivery transparent and targeted. The process is not meant to deny LPG to any genuine household, and every eligible consumer has several easy ways to complete it. What changes from 1 October 2026 Consumers who have already completed BAA do not need to do it again. Their refills continue as before.

For consumers who have not completed BAA, refill booking at RSP with subsidy will be enabled once authentication is completed. How to complete BAA During refill delivery: the delivery person can complete authentication on the spot using the OMC mobile application.

the delivery person can complete authentication on the spot using the OMC mobile application. At the distributor’s showroom: consumers can visit their LPG distributor and complete authentication there.

consumers can visit their LPG distributor and complete authentication there. On OMC mobile apps: consumers can complete the process themselves from home using: IndianOil ONE for Indane customers HelloBPCL for Bharatgas customers HP PAY for HP Gas customers

consumers can complete the process themselves from home using: Video tutorials on completing self e-KYC are available on the PMUY portal. Option for consumers who do not wish to complete BAA Consumers who are unwilling or unable to complete BAA can still receive LPG. They will need to register this choice on their OMC’s digital channels: the consumer web portal, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot, IVRS or other available channels. These consumers will be supplied LPG applicable market price, without any subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to local availability with the OMC. Progress so far As on 19 September 2026, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers have completed BAA, a coverage of 89.9 per cent. Consumers were first asked to complete BAA by 30 June 2026. The deadline was extended several times to give consumers more time: to 31 July, 7 August, 15 August, 23 August, 31 August, 7 September and finally 14 September 2026. Since October 2023, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have run a nationwide outreach drive. More than 12 crore SMS and WhatsApp messages have been sent. Distributors and delivery staff have followed up individually with consumers yet to authenticate. Special camps have been held at distributorships, high-footfall locations and in rural areas. IVRS prompts during refill booking, mobile notifications, and campaigns on social media, in newspapers and through other channels have also been used. The cost of LPG subsidy Domestic LPG is sold below cost. The implicit subsidy for September 2026 is around ₹210 per 14.2 kg cylinder; in June 2026 it reached ₹721 per cylinder. To keep domestic LPG affordable, the Government paid OMCs compensation of ₹22,000 crore in FY 2022-23 and is paying ₹30,000 crore during FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27. Even after this, accumulated under-recoveries of public sector OMCs on domestic LPG exceeded ₹62,000 crore as on 31 August 2026. Directing the subsidy only to genuine consumers is essential to sustaining it. Complete BAA before 1 October Consumers who have not yet completed BAA are urged to do so before 1 October 2026 through any of the channels above, available in both urban and rural areas. For assistance with LPG services, consumers may call the toll-free helpline 1800 2333 555. *** SJ (Release ID: 2312532) · Source: Press Information Bureau 1 Oct ▾ What changes from 1 October BAA doneRefills continue as before. BAA not doneSubsidised booking at RSP is enabled only after authentication. 3 ways ▾ Three ways to complete BAA At delivery Via OMC app At showroom Visit distributor From home OMC app Indane IndianOil ONE Bharatgas HelloBPCL HP Gas HP PAY Helpline: 1800 2333 555 Opt out ▾ If you skip BAA Register choiceWeb portal, app, WhatsApp chatbot, IVRS You getLPG at market price, no subsidy, 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders The release covers consumers “unwilling or unable”; it describes no separate route for disability. 8 deadline extensions ▾ A deadline that kept moving 30 Jun: first 31 Jul 7 Aug 15 Aug 23 Aug 31 Aug 7 Sep 14 Sep: last 1 Oct: mandatory ₹210 subsidy ▾ Subsidy per 14.2 kg cylinder ₹721 June 2026 ₹210 September 2026 OMC under-recoveries on domestic LPG exceeded ₹62,000 crore as on 31 Aug 2026. Source: Press Information Bureau, MoPNG, 19 Sep 2026. Tap a word again to close it.

Jain, in another application related to LPG consumers, said that persons with visual disabilities are unable to complete the process through face authentication, which is the mode presently deployed across every channel prescribed for completing BAA, and no digitally accessible mode capable of being completed independently by persons with disabilities has been prescribed.

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The plea argues that the consequence of non-completion of BAA is not confined to the loss of subsidy. The problem extends to the withdrawal of the standard 14.2 kg domestic cylinder itself, and even the substitute supply is made contingent upon local availability.

Jain himself is a domestic LPG consumer holding an Indane connection with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and has been unable to complete BAA independently through any of the prescribed channels.

Four prayers to the court Amar Jain seeks relief for LPG consumers with disabilities who cannot complete Aadhaar face authentication. Interactive: tap a band on the cylinder Tap any band to switch prayers aLPG supply bDeclaration cAffidavit dOther orders 14.2 kg LPG Prayer a Prayer b Prayer c Prayer d Prayer (a) Do not cut off LPG supply An ex parte ad interim order directing the Union of India (Respondent No. 1) that no disabled domestic LPG consumer who cannot complete biometric Aadhaar authentication is denied supply until an accessible, independent digital mode is in place. 14.2 kg domestic cylinder

Regulated retail price

Applicable subsidy kept

Any other benefit kept Show court wording “...ensure that no domestic LPG consumer who is a person with disability... is denied supply of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders at the regulated Retail Selling Price, the applicable subsidy or any other benefit, until an accessible digital mode of authentication capable of being completed independently and without assistance is prescribed and made operational.” Prayer (b) A declaration is enough for now Until the accessible mode exists, a consumer’s declaration with proof of disability should protect them. They must not be treated as having chosen market-priced LPG. Declaration ▶ UDID card or disability certificate ▶ Email, IVRS or letter to distributor ▶ Protected under (a) Not treated as opting for market price Show court wording “...a declaration by such consumer, supported by a UDID card or disability certificate and submitted through any accessible channel including email, IVRS or written communication to the distributor, shall suffice... and such consumer shall not be treated as having registered a choice to receive market priced LPG.” Prayer (c) Tell the court what is being fixed The Respondents should file an affidavit on the steps taken to prescribe an accessible, unassisted mode of biometric Aadhaar authentication for domestic LPG consumers, covering five fixes: Audio-guided face authentication

Liveness checks beyond blinking

Alternative authentication modes

Human review of failures, with power to override

Dedicated helpline for persons with disabilities Show court wording “Direct the Respondents to file an affidavit within such time as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit, setting out the steps taken to prescribe an accessible and unassisted mode...” Prayer (d) Any other order the court sees fit A standard closing prayer that leaves the court free to pass further orders suited to the facts of the case. Further orders

Facts and circumstances of the case Show court wording “Pass such other and further orders as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the present case.”

All prescribed channels depend on face authentication

It was submitted that all three channels prescribed by the ministry depend upon Aadhaar-based face authentication. The self e-KYC process on IndianOil ONE, HelloBPCL and HP PAY requires the consumer to capture their own face through the camera of their mobile phone. He argued that the multiplicity of channels is therefore illusory for a person who cannot complete face authentication, since each channel reproduces the identical barrier.

Emphasising that face authentication requires the consumer to position their face within a frame displayed on the screen, maintain appropriate distance, alignment and lighting, and demonstrate liveness, including by blinking in response to visual prompts, Bajaj said the authentication interface of the IndianOil ONE application displays the visual instruction “PLEASE BLINK”.

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The interface provides no audio guidance, no haptic cue and no screen reader-compatible feedback informing the user whether the face is within the frame, whether the distance and lighting are adequate, or whether the attempt has succeeded or failed. A person with blindness has no means of independently ascertaining any of these matters, he added

The counsel submitted that for persons with facial disfigurement, including survivors of acid attacks, and for persons with conditions affecting the eyes or eyelid movement, a liveness check premised upon blinking is itself exclusionary.

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He again pointed out that this was the very barrier that had prompted the Supreme Court in its April 30, 2025 judgment to direct the adoption of alternative modes for verifying liveness beyond the traditional blinking of eyes. By the aforementioned judgment, the court recognised that the right of digital access is an intrinsic component of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, and that Know Your Customer processes must be made accessible to persons with disabilities, he added.

Lastly, it was added that the press release is silent on any alternative authentication mode, any human review of failed authentication, or any disability specific helpline.

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Without questioning the legitimacy of the stated aim of preventing diversion of subsidised cylinders and eliminating duplicate connections, he, however, submitted that withdrawing the subsidy and the 14.2 kg cylinder from a person who is unable to authenticate solely by reason of disability, without providing any accessible mode, cannot be a proportionate means of achieving that aim. It penalises the person with disability for the inaccessibility of a process designed by the State, he added.