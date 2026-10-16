Bank keeps ‘deducting EMIs’ after Rs 1.1 lakh home loan settlement, couple wins Rs 68,000

A Delhi consumer commission has directed a lender to refund Rs 33,584 and pay Rs 35,000 in compensation and litigation costs to a couple who continued to face EMI deductions despite paying Rs 1.16 lakh to settle their home loan. The couple had defaulted on repayments after the husband lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the commission held that the lender should not have continued deducting instalments after receiving the agreed settlement amount.

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (East) president Sukhvir Singh Malhotra and member Ravi Kumar heard a complaint filed by the couple – Ashok Kumar Das and Krishna Das – against their home loan lender seeking a refund of the excess EMIs with interest, compensation for mental agony and litigation costs, along with a no-dues certificate and an update to their CIBIL record.

“Both the acts of the ban i.e. not issuing NOC immediately upon receiving the entire one time settlement amount in November 2022 as well as continuing deduction of EMI thereafter to the tune of Rs 33,584 amounts to deficiency in service apparent on the face of it,” the commission said on September 25.

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The dispute arose after the couple negotiated a settlement following recovery proceedings over unpaid home loan instalments. Although they paid the agreed amount in November 2022, they alleged that the lender continued deducting EMIs and did not promptly issue a no-dues certificate. The certificate was eventually issued in August 2025, while their consumer complaint was pending.

Covid-19 job loss led to 2 years of missed EMIs

According to the order, the couple had taken a home loan of Rs 4 lakh on May 9, 2007, against their flat in Mayur Vihar Phase III, Delhi. The loan had a tenure of 240 months, with a monthly instalment of Rs 4,198. The couple initially repaid the loan regularly, although they faced difficulties paying some instalments in 2018. They subsequently cleared those overdue payments along with interest and delay charges.

Their financial situation deteriorated during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Ashok Kumar Das lost his job. The couple could not pay their EMIs from June 2020 to June 2022. After he secured another job, they resumed repayments in July 2022, the order said.

The lender issued a demand notice on June 14, 2022, seeking Rs 2,73,067 towards the outstanding loan. The notice recorded that the account had been classified as a non-performing asset on June 4, 2020. The couple later received another notice dated October 14, 2022. On November 1, 2022, the lender took symbolic possession of their mortgaged property.

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Paid Rs 1 lakh under one-time settlement

Following negotiations, the lender agreed to accept Rs 1,16,867 as full and final settlement of the outstanding dues. The couple paid the amount through a cheque dated November 7, 2022. However, the lender continued deducting EMIs, recovering Rs 33,584 from their account until June 2023, according to the order.

The commission observed that, under normal banking procedure, a loan account is closed and a no-dues certificate issued once the borrower has paid the entire amount agreed under a one-time settlement.

During the proceedings, the lender issued a no-dues certificate to the couple on August 7, 2025. The commission observed that this contradicted the lender’s earlier position that the account remained active and that there was no basis for issuing the certificate. It also noted that the lender had not explained why the excess amount of Rs 33,584 had not been refunded.

The commission directed the lender to refund Rs 33,584, with interest at 9 per cent per annum from December 1, 2022, to the two complainants in equal shares. It also ordered payment of Rs 25,000 in compensation for mental agony and harassment, along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs, to be deposited with the District Legal Services Authority, East Delhi.

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However, the commission rejected the couple’s request to update their CIBIL records, noting that they had admittedly defaulted on EMIs for two years before settling the loan.

Takeaway

Always obtain written confirmation of a loan settlement and check that EMI deductions stop. If deductions continue despite full payment, preserve bank statements and settlement proof to seek a refund and compensation.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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