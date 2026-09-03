‘Convict Balwant Singh Rajoana will be given treatment at PGIMER’: Centre to High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition by Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death-row convict in the 1995 Beant Singh assassination case, to grant permission for eye surgery from Dr R S Randhawa Eye Hospital, Patiala, at own expense.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhSep 3, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Balwant Singh RajoanaBalwant Singh Rajoana, who had been in custody for over 30 years, had sought directions to the authorities to grant permission to get his eyes operated upon from Dr R S Randhawa Eye Hospital, Patiala.
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death-row convict in the 1995 Beant Singh assassination case, seeking permission to undergo cataract surgery at his own expense at an eye hospital in Patiala, after authorities agreed to provide treatment at PGIMER Chandigarh.

The Centre and Chandigarh administration submitted that Rajoana would be taken immediately to the Department of Ophthalmology at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Rajoana, who had been in custody for more than 30 years, however, had sought directions to the authorities to grant permission to get his eyes operated upon from Dr R S Randhawa Eye Hospital, Patiala.

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Through his counsels, Senior Advocate P S Hundal and advocates Gursahib Singh Hundal and Arshpreet Kaur, Rajoana submitted that during his detention in Central Jail, Patiala, he had developed acute itching in and around his eyes, which had become unbearable when he wore the power glasses prescribed by doctors.

He further stated that the doctor at the jail hospital had contacted Dr R S Randhawa Eye Hospital and that Dr Randhawa had advised that if the petitioner underwent cataract surgery, he would not need to use the power glasses that were causing the allergy and itching. It said the hospital was within a radius of two kilometres of Central Jail, Patiala, and that arrangements could be made for the surgery while the petitioner remained in police custody. The petitioner also undertook to bear the expenses of the operation.

According to the petition, upon Rajoana’s request, he was escorted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where a doctor had examined him on January 27. The medical opinion, as per the petition, stated that the condition of cataract in both eyes was the same as during the previous visit and that cataract surgery could be delayed as he was reading 6/6 with glasses. The petitioner, however, said he wanted refractive lens exchange.

The plea also stated that the petitioner was known for his good conduct with jail inmates. It further said that, except for the present case, he was not involved in any other case and had not been declared a proclaimed offender.

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Hearing the matter, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi noted that Rajoana’s counsel “very fairly” conceded that the petitioner would have no grievance if he was examined at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and provided appropriate treatment.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for the Union of India, Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, and Chandigarh Senior Advocate Amit Jhanji with Advocate Abhinav Sood submitted that Rajoana would be taken immediately to PGIMER’s Department of Ophthalmology and provided adequate treatment.

Rajoana, a Babbar Khalsa militant, was convicted for the assassination of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh following deep anguish over Operation Blue Star and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Beant Singh was killed by a suicide bomber named Dilwar Singh on August 31, 1995.  Seventeen others were also killed in the blast.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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