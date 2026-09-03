‘Convict Balwant Singh Rajoana will be given treatment at PGIMER’: Centre to High Court

Balwant Singh Rajoana, who had been in custody for over 30 years, had sought directions to the authorities to grant permission to get his eyes operated upon from Dr R S Randhawa Eye Hospital, Patiala.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death-row convict in the 1995 Beant Singh assassination case, seeking permission to undergo cataract surgery at his own expense at an eye hospital in Patiala, after authorities agreed to provide treatment at PGIMER Chandigarh.

The Centre and Chandigarh administration submitted that Rajoana would be taken immediately to the Department of Ophthalmology at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Rajoana, who had been in custody for more than 30 years, however, had sought directions to the authorities to grant permission to get his eyes operated upon from Dr R S Randhawa Eye Hospital, Patiala.