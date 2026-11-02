Man cancels Bali tour over son’s accident, denied full refund, wins Rs 6.36 lakh payout

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal j... Read More
A man had to allegedly cancel his Bali tour after his 26-year-old son met with an accident and was declared unfit to travel. Four years later, the Gurgaon district consumer commission has ordered the online travel company, an airline and its authorised travel agent to refund the Rs 5.64 lakh he paid for the trip, along with Rs 72,000 in compensation and litigation costs.
President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur held the opposite parties guilty of severe deficiency in service for failing to refund the deposit amount.
“Every credence has to be accorded to the aforesaid submissions/assertions/averments as the contents thereof, admittedly, go unrebutted for the simple reason that the OPs had failed to place on the record of this file even an iota of evidence which may rebut the credibility of the contents of the aforesaid submissions/assertions/averments, or which may prove anything contrary,” the commission said in its order.
The complainant had booked a tour package to Bali for Rs 5.64 lakh. The trip was scheduled from October 2 to 10, 2022. However, on September 26, 2022, his 26-year-old son allegedly met with a motorcycle accident and sustained serious injuries. According to the complainant, he was admitted to the emergency ward of a hospital and was advised at least seven days of bed rest.
The complainant said that his son’s behaviour showed unexpected changes, and a psychiatrist who examined him declared him medically unfit to travel.
Following this, the complainant informed the companies about the circumstances and requested that the trip either be rescheduled, postponed or cancelled with a full refund. The complainant said that the companies agreed to refund only Rs 1.5 lakh out of the Rs 5.64 lakh paid for the package.
Dissatisfied with the offer, the complainant sent them a legal notice seeking a full refund. When his requests allegedly went unanswered, he approached the consumer commission.
The commission noted that the complainant had submitted the booking details, flight tickets, payment receipt, medical records and certificate, as well as a copy of the legal notice and postal receipts in support of his complaint.
It further observed that the opposite parties had failed to produce any evidence to rebut his claims or establish anything contrary to his version. The commission therefore held the opposite parties liable for deficiency in service and directed them to jointly and severally refund Rs 5.64 lakh to the complainant and pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental harassment, pain and agony, besides Rs 22,000 litigation costs.
“The OPs are further directed, jointly and severally, to pay the aforesaid amount within 45 days from the date of uploading of this order after the expiry of 24 hours (one day) therefrom, failing which the amount will attract interest @ 12% per annum, for the same period, till actual realisation,” the order read.
Travel companies must consider genuine medical emergencies supported by documentary evidence while processing cancellation and refund requests. Refusing a full refund when a traveller has to cancel a trip because of a close family member’s serious medical condition may amount to deficiency in service.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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