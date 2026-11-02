Man cancels Bali tour over son’s accident, denied full refund, wins Rs 6.36 lakh payout

A man had to allegedly cancel his Bali tour after his 26-year-old son met with an accident and was declared unfit to travel. Four years later, the Gurgaon district consumer commission has ordered the online travel company, an airline and its authorised travel agent to refund the Rs 5.64 lakh he paid for the trip, along with Rs 72,000 in compensation and litigation costs.

President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur held the opposite parties guilty of severe deficiency in service for failing to refund the deposit amount.

“Every credence has to be accorded to the aforesaid submissions/assertions/averments as the contents thereof, admittedly, go unrebutted for the simple reason that the OPs had failed to place on the record of this file even an iota of evidence which may rebut the credibility of the contents of the aforesaid submissions/assertions/averments, or which may prove anything contrary,” the commission said in its order.