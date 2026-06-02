Why a Balasore land loser failed in 30-year-old recruitment fight against Indian Oil despite being ‘eligible’

The Orissa High Court said that it is a misconceived approach to say on the part of the petitioner that he should have been imparted training. (AI-generated image)

The Orissa High Court has dismissed a nearly 30-year-old claim by a man seeking recruitment with Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) Balasore LPG bottling plant, holding that a candidate who participates in a recruitment process without objection cannot challenge it later merely because he was unsuccessful.

Justice Murahari Sri Raman found that the petitioner, whose family land had been acquired for the project, had secured only 16 marks in the interview against the minimum qualifying score of 40 and, hence, had no right to appointment.

“Another significant observation in the matter would be this, that the petitioner having appeared in the interview responding to the letter dated 18.09.1996 for the post of ‘junior operator (field)’ issued in compliance of direction of this court in order dated 09.09.1996 without any demur or protest, he cannot turn round to say that interview should not at all have been conducted for appraisal of qualifying marks,” the May 29 order read.