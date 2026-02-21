Bail still pending in Punjab and Haryana HC, accused acquitted in UAPA case by special court

An Amritsar-based special UAPA court last week acquitted two people arrested on terror charges in August 2021.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In 2021, the Punjab Police had claimed to have averted a possible terrorist attack on and around Independence Day with the arrest of the two. They were accused of being associated with a UK-based terror entity.

However, the police failed to prove the charges against the accused – Sammi and Amritpal Singh – under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in court. The special court acquitted Sammi and Amritpal Singh of all sections of the UAPA and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While Sammi had been granted bail after around one year of judicial custody, Amritpal Singh’s bail is still pending at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.