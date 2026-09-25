Bail cancelled for murder accused for telling woman on Instagram: ‘Band baja dunga’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that the accused started threatening the complainant and his family soon after he was released on bail. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has cancelled the bail of a murder accused after he allegedly threatened the complainant and his family through Instagram and Facebook, including a warning, “band bja (sic) dunga iske chakkar me to sabki” (Because of this, everyone is going to get destroyed).

The court noted that the accused started threatening the complainant and his family soon after he was released on bail and had also uploaded photographs of the complainant’s sister. It held that by threatening the complainant’s side, he had violated the “most essential condition” of his bail order.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal was hearing a plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the accused by a coordinate Bench on January 28 in the murder case. The court also interacted with the accused through video conferencing and observed that his behaviour was “abnormal and speech incoherent”. It directed the jail authorities or other concerned authorities to get his mental state examined, if required.