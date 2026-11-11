Two bags go missing on Australia to India flight, man wins Rs 1.71 lakh from airline

A 25-year-old passenger travelling from Australia to India in January this year found two of his checked-in bags, weighing 40 kg in total, missing upon reaching New Delhi. Nearly nine months after the incident, a Punjab consumer commission has directed the airline to pay Rs 1.71 lakh for the lost baggage, mental harassment and litigation expenses.

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission members Yadwinder Pal Singh Baath and Renu Gandhi were hearing a complaint filed by the man against an airline, alleging that it had lost two checked-in bags and failed to return them or pay compensation despite repeated complaints. He sought Rs 6 lakh for the lost belongings, Rs 2 lakh for mental harassment and inconvenience, and Rs 22,000 towards litigation expenses.

“The complainant sent number of complaints to get compensation from the airline but it failed to redress the grievance. Further from the complaint it is observed that complainant travelled from Australia to India and reached India on January 20, 2026 and lost two baggage for which complainant suffered mental agony and inconvenience…Such efforts, by themselves, do not automatically absolve the airline of its liability for the baggage entrusted to it for carriage and subsequently lost while in its custody,” the commission said on October 22.

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The passenger was studying in Australia when he fell ill, prompting his mother to visit him on December 4, 2025, to take care of him. After staying for around one-and-a-half months, the two decided to return to India and boarded their connecting flights from Melbourne via Singapore on January 19, 2026. They reached New Delhi the next day, only to find two of their checked-in bags missing.

Two bags go missing during journey

According to the complaint, Robin had booked tickets for himself and his mother for 1,427.37 Australian dollars. They travelled from Melbourne to New Delhi via Singapore on connecting flights. The airline’s records showed that four pieces of baggage, weighing a total of 81 kg, had been checked in. However, upon reaching New Delhi on January 20, the passengers received only two bags. The remaining two, weighing 20 kg each, were missing. He immediately informed airline officials, following which a ‘Property Irregularity Report’ was prepared on January 21, 2026.

In his complaint file with the commission, he claimed that the missing bags contained belongings worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Despite repeated complaints, visits and a legal notice, the airline neither returned the luggage nor paid compensation.

Airline blames payload restrictions

Opposing the complaint, the airline argued that the two bags could not be transported because of payload restrictions on the connecting flight from Singapore to New Delhi on January 19. It said payload restrictions were operational safety measures undertaken in compliance with aviation regulations and were beyond its voluntary control. It contended that this could not amount to deficiency in service.

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The airline also disputed the claimed value of the missing belongings. It told the commission that the complainant had declared the contents of all four bags as clothes worth a total of Rs 50,000. It relied on this declaration and the ‘Property Irregularity Report’, which also mentioned clothes as the contents.

It further argued that the passenger had not declared the higher value or contents of the baggage at check-in, as required under its conditions of carriage and applicable law. The airline maintained that it had made reasonable efforts to trace the missing bags but could not locate them.

The commission noted that it was an admitted fact that two checked-in bags, each weighing 20 kg, had gone missing. It also observed that the airline had failed to redress the passenger’s grievance despite receiving several complaints. Acknowledging the airline’s efforts to trace the luggage, the commission said these efforts alone could not absolve it of responsibility for baggage entrusted to it and subsequently lost while in its custody.

For calculating compensation, the commission relied on the ‘Passenger Charter l’ issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. Under its provision for international carriage, liability for lost, delayed or damaged baggage is limited to 1,131 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) per passenger.

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Using an exchange rate of Rs 128.11 per SDR, the commission calculated the compensation at Rs 1,48,892.41 and rounded it off to Rs 1.49 lakh. It directed the airline to pay Rs 1.49 lakh for the lost baggage, Rs 15,000 for mental harassment and Rs 7,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Passengers travelling internationally should retain their baggage tags, check-in declarations and ‘Property Irregularity Reports’ if their luggage goes missing. They should report the loss to the airline immediately and keep records of all complaints and correspondence.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Punjab helpline: 0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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