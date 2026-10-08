Bag with valuables ‘stolen’ from reserved coach, Railways told to pay man Rs 1.45 lakh

The Delhi State Consumer Commission has directed the Indian Railways to pay Rs 1.45 lakh to a passenger whose bag containing belongings worth Rs 1.20 lakh was stolen after two unauthorised persons entered his reserved coach, holding that the railways cannot escape liability by saying the luggage was in the passenger’s personal custody. The commission said the real issue was the railway staff’s failure to prevent unauthorised entry into the reserved compartment.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and member Bimla Kumari were hearing Northern Railway’s appeal against an April 16, 2024 district commission order awarding Rs 1.20 lakh with 9 per cent annual interest from September 7, 2017, besides Rs 25,000 compensation.

“Permitting unauthorized persons to enter a reserved compartment strikes at the very root of the duty cast upon the Appellant towards its passengers,” the commission said on October 6.

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On June 7, 2014, Ajoy Kumar was travelling from Delhi to Patna by Mahananda Express. Two unauthorised intruders entered his reserved coach at Old Delhi Railway Station and fled with his trolley bag. Kumar said it contained sarees, jewellery, and clothes worth Rs 1.20 lakh.

Passenger pursued complaint after theft

Kumar said he immediately approached the TTE of the coach for lodging an FIR. The Railway Police Force (RPF) confirmed the theft on September 7, 2014, but did not provide information about the FIR. A January 22, 2015 communication said the status had been conveyed to Kumar by mobile phone, but he said the number mentioned did not belong to him.

An FIR was eventually lodged on April 23, 2015. The case was declared “Untraced” on May 15, 2017. Northern Railway argued that the luggage was in Kumar’s personal custody and had neither been booked nor declared with the railways.

The state commission rejected the railway’s argument that personal custody of the luggage ended its responsibility. It said the central question was whether the railway had taken adequate precautions to protect passengers by preventing unauthorised persons from entering the reserved compartment.

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“The liability of the Appellant does not arise merely because a theft occurred,” the commission said. Instead, it arose from the failure to prevent unauthorised intrusion, which made the theft possible.

The bench noted that the railways had not produced the TTE and onboard staff duty roster, logbooks, deployment records or any report explaining how the intruders gained access to the reserved compartment. It said this failure warranted an adverse inference against Northern Railway and strengthened the finding of deficiency in service.

The commission held that consumer jurisdiction can be attracted where a passenger suffers loss because of negligence or deficiency in railways service. The commission said statutory provisions concerning railway responsibility for luggage do not protect the railway where negligence is established.

The district commission’s award therefore remains in force- Rs 1.20 lakh towards the loss, with 9 per cent annual interest from September 7, 2017, and Rs 25,000 compensation for mental pain, agony and harassment. If the amount was not paid within 30 days, interest would rise to 12 per cent per annum on the entire awarded amount from the expiry of that period.

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Takeaway

A passenger travelling in a reserved coach is entitled to expect basic safety and security. While Railways are not automatically liable for every loss of personal luggage, they can be held responsible where negligence by railways staff, such as allowing unauthorised persons to enter a reserved compartment, contributes to the loss.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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