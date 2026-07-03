Baba Siddique murder: Wife moves court, seeks Mumbai Police custody of Anmol Bishnoi

Anmol Bishnoi, who was deported from the US in November 2025, is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Charges have already been framed against the 27 arrested accused in the case.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
2 min readMumbaiJul 3, 2026 09:49 PM IST
Baba Siddique murder case, anmol bishnoi,Police have alleged that Baba Siddique was murdered on Anmol Bishnoi's instructions because of his close association with Salman Khan and to establish the supremacy of the Bishnoi gang. (Express file photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The wife of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique on Friday moved a Mumbai court seeking directions to the police to immediately take custody of wanted accused Anmol Bishnoi, arguing that no steps have been taken despite the trial in the murder case set to begin.

Anmol, who was deported from the US in November 2025, is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Charges have already been framed against the 27 arrested accused in the case.

In an intervention application filed through advocate Trivankumar Karnani, Shehzeen Siddique questioned why the Mumbai Police had not sought Anmol’s custody even after he was sent to judicial custody following his deportation.

The plea states that Siddique’s daughter had made efforts to trace Anmol’s whereabouts, following which information emerged that he was in the US. After his deportation, the family was informed that he was initially in the custody of the National Investigation Agency in connection with other cases. However, the application alleges that even after he was remanded to judicial custody, Mumbai Police did not move the court to seek his custody.

Must Read | Salman Khan was in ‘pain’ after Baba Siddique’s death, says co-star: ‘He was struggling’

The plea further alleges that the investigating agency failed to pursue the alleged larger conspiracy behind the murder and is “avoiding” taking custody of Anmol despite identifying him as the main conspirator. It seeks that he be made part of the ongoing trial instead of being tried separately later.

Last month, Anmol moved a plea expressing his willingness to surrender in the April 2024 firing case outside actor Salman Khan’s residence. However, he has not sought to surrender in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Police have alleged that Siddique was murdered on Anmol Bishnoi’s instructions because of his close association with Salman Khan and to establish the supremacy of the Bishnoi gang.

Story continues below this ad

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside the office of his son, former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra East on October 12, 2024.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments