Baba Siddique murder: Wife moves court, seeks Mumbai Police custody of Anmol Bishnoi

Police have alleged that Baba Siddique was murdered on Anmol Bishnoi's instructions because of his close association with Salman Khan and to establish the supremacy of the Bishnoi gang. (Express file photo)

The wife of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique on Friday moved a Mumbai court seeking directions to the police to immediately take custody of wanted accused Anmol Bishnoi, arguing that no steps have been taken despite the trial in the murder case set to begin.

Anmol, who was deported from the US in November 2025, is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Charges have already been framed against the 27 arrested accused in the case.

In an intervention application filed through advocate Trivankumar Karnani, Shehzeen Siddique questioned why the Mumbai Police had not sought Anmol’s custody even after he was sent to judicial custody following his deportation.