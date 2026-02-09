Baba Siddique murder case High Court grants bail to accused arrested from Punjab border village

Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, outside the office of his son and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra (East) by three assailants.
Singh approached the Bombay High Court after a sessions court rejected his bail plea on July 19, 2025.
This is the first bail granted to any accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.
“Undoubtedly, the acts committed by the Organised Crime Syndicate, alleged to be headed by Bishnoi brothers, are serious offences. The provisions of the MCOCA are thus invoked. However, on examination of the material relied upon by the prosecution, qua the present applicant and taking the material against the applicant as it is, without considering the defence of the applicant, I am unable to form an opinion that there are reasonable grounds, at this stage, for believing that the accusations against the applicant of commission of the offence under the MCOCA are prima facie true,” the HC noted in its order.
A single-judge bench of Justice Neela K Gokhale granted him bail with several conditions. Singh must report to the Mumbai police every alternate Monday, cannot leave Maharashtra or the country without the trial court’s permission, furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with local sureties of the same amount, deposit his passport, attend trial dates unless exempted by the court and share his contact details with the investigating officer, according to the court.
The court clarified that the bail order, issued with “stringent conditions,” applies only to Singh, keeping all other contentions open. If he violates any condition, the prosecution may seek cancellation of his bail, and the competent court must act immediately.
According to the police, Singh, who hails from a village in Punjab’s Fazilka, allegedly played an active role in conspiring to kill Siddique.
Advocates Abhishek Yende, Surbhi Agrawal, and Shubham Kahite, who represented Singh, argued that the chargesheet contained no incriminating material directly linking him to the crime. They said the allegations against Singh were “vague and baseless.”
They claimed the prosecution failed to prove any connection between Singh and organised crime syndicate leader Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhaiji, or any role in planning the conspiracy with the other accused.
Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Mahesh Sule, representing the Mumbai police, opposed the bail plea. Advocate Pradip Gharat appearing for intervenor Shehzeen Siddique, widow of Baba Siddique also supported the state’s argument that 22-year-old applicant had no cause to make international calls and same shows his guilt.
The judge, while disagreeing with police’s argument, added the “only explanation offered by police that since applicant also belongs to Punjab and money has been deposited in an ATM in Punjab, does neither connect Singh with the syndicate, nor does it per se establish applicant rendering financial assistance to organised crime syndicate.”
The court observed, as per police, the weapons used in the firing were brought from Rajasthan and “the existence of photograph of applicant holding a gun, in his phone, does not demonstrate that he has participated in the criminal conspiracy of murdering the deceased.”
Terming police’s allegation over complicity of Singh with organised crime syndicate of Bishnoi brothers based on some international calls made by him to Canada as “unsupported,” the court in its prima facie opinion observed that “no effort is made by the prosecution to identify the receivers of the said calls.”
