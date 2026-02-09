Baba Siddique murder case High Court grants bail to accused arrested from Punjab border village

The court clarified that the bail order, issued with “stringent conditions,” applies only to Singh, keeping all other contentions open. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Monday granted bail to Akashdeep Karaj Singh, one of the accused in the murder of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. Singh was arrested in November 2024 from a border village in Punjab.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, outside the office of his son and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra (East) by three assailants.

Singh approached the Bombay High Court after a sessions court rejected his bail plea on July 19, 2025.

This is the first bail granted to any accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.

“Undoubtedly, the acts committed by the Organised Crime Syndicate, alleged to be headed by Bishnoi brothers, are serious offences. The provisions of the MCOCA are thus invoked. However, on examination of the material relied upon by the prosecution, qua the present applicant and taking the material against the applicant as it is, without considering the defence of the applicant, I am unable to form an opinion that there are reasonable grounds, at this stage, for believing that the accusations against the applicant of commission of the offence under the MCOCA are prima facie true,” the HC noted in its order.