The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale noted that it was only interim relief and remarked that the High Court’s prima facie views would not have any bearing on the final adjudication.

Khan was released from Dasna jail in Ghaziabad on Wednesday afternoon, a day the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in the money-laundering case. Khan was arrested by the agency on October 31 over extortion and alleged financial irregularities involving the construction of Rampur’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, managed by Khan.

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Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for the probe agency, said the High Court had concluded that the grounds of arrest were not supplied to the accused. He said the ED had supplied the grounds, but Khan had refused to accept.

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On Wednesday, Raju, while seeking listing of the matter, had told a bench presided over by Chief Justice Surya Kant that the High Court order granting interim relief was like a final order. Though the ASG urged the court to direct status quo in the matter, the CJI’s bench had refused to do so and listed it for hearing before the Justice Sundresh-led bench. “No. Let him be on interim bail. Heavens will not fall,” the court had said while refusing to direct status quo.

Khan was arrested on October 31, minutes after he stepped out of Rampur district jail after getting bail from the High Court in a forgery case involving his son Abdullah.

While granting Khan interim bail, a Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday said his arrest was “mala fide and motivated”.

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On October 29, the High Court suspended their sentences, citing the time already served in prison. Khan had spent over four years and his son over three and a half years in prison.

In the ED case, Khan had contended before the High Court that at the time of his arrest, the grounds of arrest were not furnished to him in writing or at any time before he was produced for remand and that the written grounds of arrest were actually handed over to him only in the courtroom, during the hearing on his remand application.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, told the High Court that the arrest is in complete violation of his fundamental right under Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Granting him interim bail on November 17, the Allahabad High Court, after going through the records, said that “we are prima facie satisfied that in the instant case while effecting the arrest of the petitioner, the mandatory procedure guaranteed to the petitioner under Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 19 of the PMLA Act has not been strictly followed by the Enforcement Directorate”.

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The Central agency then moved the Supreme Court challenging the order.