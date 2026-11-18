The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on November 19 a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the Allahabad High Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case.
The high court granted Khan interim bail on November 17 after holding that the ED had failed to furnish him written grounds of arrest when he was taken into custody on October 31. The case stems from a money laundering probe linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and alleged irregularities involving government funds, land acquisition and the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The high court gave the ED a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on December 10.
The ED had arrested Khan on the evening of October 31, minutes after he walked out of Rampur district jail. He had just received bail from the high court in a forgery case.
The ED action stems from a money laundering probe linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which was founded and controlled by Khan. The agency alleges diversion of government funds and irregularities in land acquisition. It also alleges irregularities in the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.
The former Uttar Pradesh minister first moved the Supreme Court against his arrest and the ED proceedings. The apex court asked him to approach the high court instead, and directed that the transferred petition be heard on November 16.
The high court’s relief for Khan came in two parts on Tuesday. The Supreme Court separately dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s petition challenging the high court’s order staying Khan’s conviction in the fake birth certificate case.