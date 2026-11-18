The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on November 19 a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the Allahabad High Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case.

The high court granted Khan interim bail on November 17 after holding that the ED had failed to furnish him written grounds of arrest when he was taken into custody on October 31. The case stems from a money laundering probe linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and alleged irregularities involving government funds, land acquisition and the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The high court gave the ED a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on December 10.