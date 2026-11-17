The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Allahabad High Court order staying Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammed Azam Khan’s conviction in a fake birth certificate case, while also staying the convictions of his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu passed the order while hearing cross-appeals filed by the Uttar Pradesh government as well as Fatima and Abdullah against the High Court’s May 24, 2024 decision.
While the High Court had stayed Azam Khan’s conviction on May 24, 2024, it had merely suspended the sentences of Fatima and Abdullah without staying their convictions.
A court in Rampur district had sentenced all three members of the family to seven years’ imprisonment.
The police registered a case on January 3, 2019, based on a complaint that Azam and Tanzeen got two birth certificates made for their son Abdullah — one on June 28, 2012, from Rampur municipality stating that he was born in Rampur and the second on January 21, 2015, stating that he was born in Lucknow.
The Uttar Pradesh Government, as well as Fatima and Abdullah, had approached the apex court challenging the High Court decision.
Abdullah was accused of using the first certificate to obtain a passport, and the second one for submission in government records.
On October 18, 2023, a trial court in Rampur convicted the three of them for offences including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.