The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Allahabad High Court order staying Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammed Azam Khan’s conviction in a fake birth certificate case, while also staying the convictions of his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu passed the order while hearing cross-appeals filed by the Uttar Pradesh government as well as Fatima and Abdullah against the High Court’s May 24, 2024 decision.

While the High Court had stayed Azam Khan’s conviction on May 24, 2024, it had merely suspended the sentences of Fatima and Abdullah without staying their convictions.

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Also read | https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/azam-khan-wife-son-convicted-fake-birth-certificate-8993392/

A court in Rampur district had sentenced all three members of the family to seven years’ imprisonment.