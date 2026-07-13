Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe

The petition claims that the SIT lacks the necessary forensic and investigative resources for a complex financial probe. (File photo)

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement of public donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Plea before court: The petition, filed by two advocates, names the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the state of Uttar Pradesh, and the Union of India as respondents. According to the petition, there are allegations of dishonest misappropriation, diversion, and embezzlement of public donations intended for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Story continues below this ad A special investigation team (SIT) established by the Uttar Pradesh government is currently investigating the allegations. However, the petition claims that the SIT lacks the necessary forensic and investigative resources for a complex financial probe and that it began its inquiry without registering an FIR. Live Updates Jul 13, 2026 11:42 AM IST Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row Hearing Live Updates: Court to hear matter shortly A bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana will hear the plea shortly.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd