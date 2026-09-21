Ayodhya Ram temple donations case: SIT to file chargesheet by this week

The Supreme Court also perused a detailed status report submitted by the SIT in a sealed cover. (File Photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will file its first chargesheet on or before September 25, the Supreme Court was told on Monday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant that the 90-day statutory period from the first arrest in the case would lapse on September 25, after which the accused could become eligible for default bail.

Also Read | Ram Temple donation counting set for tech overhaul after ‘theft’ scandal

The Supreme Court also perused a detailed status report submitted by the SIT in a sealed cover.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The four-member SIT, headed by IGP Kiran S, was set up after allegations of irregularities in the management of donations surfaced, with the court also directing the Uttar Pradesh government to include a forensic auditor in the probe.