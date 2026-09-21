Ayodhya Ram temple donations case: SIT to file chargesheet by this week

The court had earlier asked the SIT to complete the investigation expeditiously and ensure transparency.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
1 min readUpdated: Sep 21, 2026 05:03 PM IST
The Supreme Court also perused a detailed status report submitted by the SIT in a sealed cover. (File Photo)The Supreme Court also perused a detailed status report submitted by the SIT in a sealed cover. (File Photo)
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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will file its first chargesheet on or before September 25, the Supreme Court was told on Monday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant that the 90-day statutory period from the first arrest in the case would lapse on September 25, after which the accused could become eligible for default bail.

Also Read | Ram Temple donation counting set for tech overhaul after ‘theft’ scandal

The Supreme Court also perused a detailed status report submitted by the SIT in a sealed cover.

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The four-member SIT, headed by IGP Kiran S, was set up after allegations of irregularities in the management of donations surfaced, with the court also directing the Uttar Pradesh government to include a forensic auditor in the probe.

The court had earlier asked the SIT to complete the investigation expeditiously and ensure transparency.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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