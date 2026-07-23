Ayodhya trip marred by poor hotel stay, 6 senior citizens win Rs 1.8 lakh compensation

The complainants, all retirees and senior citizens, had booked accommodation in Ayodhya for a pilgrimage in July 2024 through the IRCTC and MakeMyTrip platforms.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiJul 23, 2026 03:14 PM IST
Ayodhya case consumerAccording to the complaint, the hotels had unhygienic rooms, common toilets, inadequate air-conditioning, poor maintenance, and lacked facilities suitable for elderly guests. (AI-generated image)
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A consumer body in Andhra Pradesh has directed IRCTC, MakeMyTrip and two hotels to pay compensation of Rs 1.8 lakh besides other costs after a group of senior citizens on an Ayodhya pilgrimage found their booked accommodation to be unhygienic and significantly different from what had been advertised online.

President Raghupathy Vasantha Kumar and members Chakka Susi and Chaganti Nageswara Rao of the Kakinada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found that the opposite parties (IRCTC, MakeMyTrip and the hotels) engaged in unfair trade practice by failing to provide timely assistance to the senior citizens stranded in an unfamiliar place.

“The complainants, being senior citizens undertaking a spiritual journey suffered inconvenience, anxiety, hardship and mental agony. The circumstances warrant grant of reasonable compensation,” the order dated June 30 read.

The complainants, all retirees and senior citizens, had booked accommodation in Ayodhya for a pilgrimage in July 2024 through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and MakeMyTrip platforms. According to the complaint, the hotels they checked into had unhygienic rooms, common toilets, inadequate air-conditioning, poor maintenance, and lacked facilities suitable for elderly guests. They claimed the actual condition of the properties was different from what was shown on the booking platforms.

After the hotels allegedly failed to resolve their grievances, the pilgrims shifted to alternative accommodation at a higher cost. They subsequently approached the commission seeking refund of the booking amount, reimbursement of additional expenses and compensation for mental agony.

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IRCTC argued that it only acted as a facilitator for online bookings and neither owned nor managed the hotel. It also contended that one of the bookings had not been made through its platform.

MakeMyTrip similarly claimed it functioned only as an online intermediary connecting customers with hotels. It argued that responsibility for accommodation services rested solely with the hotel operators. The two hotels in the case failed to appear before the commission.

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Relief to travellers

The commission rejected the arguments of IRCTC and MakeMyTrip that they were mere intermediaries and had no liability at all. It noted that both the parties facilitated the transaction, collected the payment through their platforms, issued confirmations and showed the facilities to prospective consumers. “…they cannot completely disclaim responsibility when the services delivered are substantially different from those represented,” it said.

The commission held that the intermediary defence cannot be extended to defeat legitimate consumer claims where the booking platform forms an integral part of the service chain. It directed IRCTC and one hotel to pay interest at 9 per cent per annum on Rs 50,278, the amount refunded to the five complainants, reimburse Rs 15,000 towards alternative accommodation and jointly pay Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation for the mental agony, inconvenience and hardship suffered. They were also ordered to pay Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

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For the sixth complainant, whose booking had been made through MakeMyTrip with the other hotel, the commission directed MakeMyTrip and the hotel to refund Rs 10,412, reimburse Rs 3,000 towards alternative accommodation, pay Rs 30,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

Takeaway

The ruling underscores that online travel booking platforms cannot automatically avoid liability by claiming they are mere intermediaries when consumers rely on their listings to book accommodation. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 0866–2551431) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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