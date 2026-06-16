Axis Bank ordered to pay Rs 1.17 lakh to man over unauthorised UPI transaction

The commission found that the complainant had acted promptly and without any delay on noticing the unauthorised debit. (AI-generated image)

A Chandigarh man who promptly reported an alleged fraudulent Rs 97,000 UPI debit from his bank account secured relief from a consumer commission after Axis Bank allegedly failed to reverse the amount. Holding the bank guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission ordered the refund of the said amount and awarded Rs 20,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.

President Amrinder Singh Sidhu and B M Sharma (member) were hearing a complaint filed by one Raja Sachdeva, who alleged that Rs 97,000 was fraudulently debited from his Axis Bank account through a UPI transaction in September 2023.

“In view of the above discussion, the act of OP (Axis Bank) in not complying with the directions of RBI and its failure to redress the genuine grievance of the complainant about unauthorised transactions in his account, clearly amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on its part. Hence, the instant consumer complaint deserves to succeed,” the May 29 order read.