Can authorities seize your property over acquaintance with a ‘gangster’? Uttarakhand High Court answers

Uttarakhand High Court news: Holding that mere association with an alleged gangster cannot justify the attachment of a person’s property, the Uttarakhand High Court has set aside attachment orders passed against five persons, observing that authorities cannot just rely on broad allegations or familial and social links with an accused gang member.
Justice Ashish Naithani was hearing the pleas filed by the accused against a special court’s direction for attachment of their properties under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.
“The mere fact that a person may be related to, associated with, or acquainted with an alleged gang member cannot, by itself, justify attachment of property standing in such person’s name,” the Uttarakhand High Court’s order, dated May 20, stated.
Such proceedings cannot be sustained, particularly when no convincing material was placed on record to establish the connection between the attached properties and the gang’s alleged activities, the bench said.
Senior Advocate D K Sharma, assisted by counsel Shubhang Dobhal and Bharat Chaudhary, contended before the Uttarakhand High Court that no cogent material had been brought on record to establish a connection between the attached properties and the alleged activities of the gang.
Further, it was submitted that the properties were in the names of the accused and had been acquired through lawful means, including registered sale deeds, bank transactions, mutation entries, and, in certain cases, inheritance.
The counsel urged that no specific material had been brought on record to show that the properties were acquired through force or unlawful means, nor was any individual victim or complaint identified in relation to the alleged transactions.
Lastly, it was argued that the case against the accused rested primarily on their alleged association with the principal accused, which by itself cannot justify attachment of property in the absence of independent evidence.
Additional advocate general Dinesh Chauhan and advocate Vipul Painluy, appearing on behalf of the state, argued before the Uttarakhand High Court that the accused are closely associated with the organised gang led by the principal accused, which was engaged in unlawful acquisition of properties through illegal means and hence are beneficiaries of its activities, and the properties in question have been acquired as a result thereof.
It was also stated that documents relied upon by the defence do not establish lawful acquisition and hence are insufficient to discharge the burden cast upon them.
It was submitted that the absence of formal complaints does not weaken the prosecution’s case in cases involving organised crime, and that the material on record establishes a sufficient relation between the properties and the gang activities.