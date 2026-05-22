Can authorities seize your property over acquaintance with a ‘gangster’? Uttarakhand High Court answers

The Uttarakhand High Court stated that a generalised conclusion based on allegations against the gang would not warrant confiscation of the accused’s property. (AI-generated image)

Uttarakhand High Court news: Holding that mere association with an alleged gangster cannot justify the attachment of a person’s property, the Uttarakhand High Court has set aside attachment orders passed against five persons, observing that authorities cannot just rely on broad allegations or familial and social links with an accused gang member.

Justice Ashish Naithani was hearing the pleas filed by the accused against a special court’s direction for attachment of their properties under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

“The mere fact that a person may be related to, associated with, or acquainted with an alleged gang member cannot, by itself, justify attachment of property standing in such person’s name,” the Uttarakhand High Court’s order, dated May 20, stated.