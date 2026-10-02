Attended 4 out of 10 weight loss sessions, woman wins Rs 86,200 from wellness clinic

The complainant said that she approached the clinic after seeing an advertisement for its weight-reduction programme. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Tamil Nadu recently directed a wellness clinic to refund Rs 51,200 to a woman who enrolled in its weight-management programme but attended only four sessions of a 10-session cryotherapy package.

President T Sekar and member K Velumani observed that the clinic failed to justify retention of the amount paid for the service, which remained incomplete, and ordered it to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

“This Commission is of the considered view that the first opposite party has failed to establish satisfactory performance of the paid service package and has failed to justify retention of the amount paid for the service which remained incomplete. Such failure amounts to deficiency in service under Section 2(11) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the order read.