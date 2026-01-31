Attacks on advocates, crime against their kin: High Court seeks Punjab DGP’s affidavit

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of investigation into a series of attacks on advocates and crimes against their family members in Punjab, and directed the Director General of Police to file a fresh status report with an affidavit on the next date of hearing.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Parmod Goyal issued the notice while hearing a matter concerning three incidents reported in Punjab and Chandigarh, including the murder of the wife of senior advocate K K Goyal, a theft case involving advocate Vishal Handa, and another incident linked to another advocate.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that in Goyal’s case, the incident took place on the intervening night of December 29 and 30, 2025, with the FIR registered on December 30. The state told the court that all accused had been arrested, but the investigation was still incomplete and recovery of the alleged stolen property had not been fully effected. It was also pointed out that some recoveries were allegedly misappropriated after the accused were arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police, leaving the property untraced.

In Handa’s case, which relates to a theft in a house on January 27, 2025, the police admitted that no arrests had been made even after a year. The FIR was initially registered against unknown persons, and leads were later provided by the complainant, including phone numbers and possible identities of suspects. The police told the court that one suspect was believed to be in Bihar and efforts were underway to trace and apprehend him.

In the third case, registered in Chandigarh for a theft of gold ornaments on December 24, 2025, the court was told that the suspects had been identified through CCTV footage and other investigation, and were believed to be residents of Indore. Police teams had conducted raids in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat but the accused were still absconding and no recovery had been made.

After perusing the sealed status reports, the bench said it was satisfied with the nature and speed of the investigation being conducted by Chandigarh Police. However, it expressed concern over the Punjab cases.

“We are not satisfied with the fact that relating to an incident, which took place one year ago, the culprits have not yet been found,” the bench observed, noting delays and lack of progress in recovery. The court also referred to laxity on the part of the investigating officer.

In view of this, the court directed that the Punjab DGP submit a detailed status report along with an affidavit on the next date of hearing in respect of an FIR (No. 6) dated January 27, 2025, registered at Phase 8 police station, Mohali, and another (FIR No. 310) dated December 30, 2025, registered at Phase 1 police station, Mohali.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 13.