Attacks on advocates, crime against their kin: High Court seeks Punjab DGP’s affidavit

Court satisfied with Chandigarh Police progress but flags “laxity” and year-long delay in Punjab cases.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhJan 31, 2026 08:42 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court.Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of investigation into a series of attacks on advocates and crimes against their family members in Punjab, and directed the Director General of Police to file a fresh status report with an affidavit on the next date of hearing.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Parmod Goyal issued the notice while hearing a matter concerning three incidents reported in Punjab and Chandigarh, including the murder of the wife of senior advocate K K Goyal, a theft case involving advocate Vishal Handa, and another incident linked to another advocate.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that in Goyal’s case, the incident took place on the intervening night of December 29 and 30, 2025, with the FIR registered on December 30. The state told the court that all accused had been arrested, but the investigation was still incomplete and recovery of the alleged stolen property had not been fully effected. It was also pointed out that some recoveries were allegedly misappropriated after the accused were arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police, leaving the property untraced.

Also Read | Mohali police earns Rs 36.58 lakh through auction of seized vehicles

In Handa’s case, which relates to a theft in a house on January 27, 2025, the police admitted that no arrests had been made even after a year. The FIR was initially registered against unknown persons, and leads were later provided by the complainant, including phone numbers and possible identities of suspects. The police told the court that one suspect was believed to be in Bihar and efforts were underway to trace and apprehend him.

In the third case, registered in Chandigarh for a theft of gold ornaments on December 24, 2025, the court was told that the suspects had been identified through CCTV footage and other investigation, and were believed to be residents of Indore. Police teams had conducted raids in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat but the accused were still absconding and no recovery had been made.

After perusing the sealed status reports, the bench said it was satisfied with the nature and speed of the investigation being conducted by Chandigarh Police. However, it expressed concern over the Punjab cases.

“We are not satisfied with the fact that relating to an incident, which took place one year ago, the culprits have not yet been found,” the bench observed, noting delays and lack of progress in recovery. The court also referred to laxity on the part of the investigating officer.

Story continues below this ad

In view of this, the court directed that the Punjab DGP submit a detailed status report along with an affidavit on the next date of hearing in respect of an FIR (No. 6) dated January 27, 2025, registered at Phase 8 police station, Mohali, and another (FIR No. 310) dated December 30, 2025, registered at Phase 1 police station, Mohali.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 13.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
KCR
KCR agrees to police questioning after 'notice on wall' drama in Hyderabad
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
KCR
KCR agrees to police questioning after 'notice on wall' drama in Hyderabad
Palestine's Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin. (PTI Photo)
‘Want India to be a bridge between Israel, Palestine to end occupation’
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Dhurandhar 2: Who plays Bade Saab
Dhurandhar 2: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal's leaked pics from set has fans decoding Bade Saab's identity as film rules Netflix
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Why Novak Djokovic can fancy his chances of beating Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open final
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement