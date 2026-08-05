ATM ‘debits’ Rs 10,000 but dispenses no cash, account holder wins Rs 15,000 payout

According to the complainant, the ATM did not dispense any cash, but his account was debited by Rs 10,000, and repeated complaints to the bank did not lead to a refund. (AI-generated image)

A Kerala consumer body has held Union Bank of India (UBI) liable for deficiency in service after it failed to prove that an ATM had actually dispensed Rs 10,000 which a customer claimed was shown as debited from his account even though he did not receive the cash. It directed the bank to refund the amount and pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony.

A bench of president Priya S and member V Balakrishnan of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kozhikode, underlined that the bank did not properly address the complainant’s concerns and failed to return the amount.

“To sum up, we hold that there is proof of deficiency of service and also unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party in not properly addressing the concerns of the complainant. The complainant was compelled to make complaints against the head office and branch office, respectively,” the commission said on July 27.