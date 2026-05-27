How an ATM complaint over Rs 400 snowballed into Rs 58,700 consumer court penalty for SBI

The consumer court said the evidence clearly shows that the respondent took his grievance to customer care and to the bank’s nodal officer but he was made to run from pillar to post. (AI-generated image)

A fight over just Rs 400 has ended up costing State Bank of India (SBI) Rs 58,700, after the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission came down heavily on the bank for allegedly ignoring a customer’s ATM complaint for years and forcing him into a prolonged legal battle, and upheld the compensation.

The bench, consisting of Milind S Sonawane (presiding member) and Nagesh C Kumbre (member), was hearing the bank’s challenge to an earlier district consumer commission order and dismissed the SBI’s appeal against a man who claimed an ATM dispensed less cash than requested.

“There is absolutely no merit in the appeal and it deserves to be dismissed,” the consumer commission said on May 20, adding that the customer was made to “run from pillar to corner” despite repeatedly approaching the bank, customer care authorities, and even the banking ombudsman.